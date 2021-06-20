Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patrick Joseph Keiley
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Capital High School
FUNERAL HOME
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT

Patrick Joseph Keiley

Patrick Joseph Keiley unexpectedly passed away in his sleep on June 1, 2021, in Missoula, Montana. He was born May 6, 1964 in Helena, Montana, to Vincent and Ruth Keiley. He was raised with his siblings Michael, Mary and Jean. He graduated from Capital High School in 1982. He received his BS in Business Administration in 1987, his Master of Public Administration in 1988 and his Master of Business Administration in 1989, all from the University of Montana. From 1990 until 2016, Pat worked as a Planner in Missoula County. He was well respected and well liked by his colleagues and the community he served. He had good friendships and avidly followed Grizzly sports. He was a talented tennis player in high school, college and as an adult. He loved his family and looked after his parents for a number of years before their passing. He attended various churches over the years, and shared his faith with others. We will miss him so much, but trust he is in a better place. He is survived by Michael and Jackie (nephew Sean and niece Anna) in Boise, Mary and Ethan Rogers (nephews Kevin and Casey) in Seattle, Jean in Missoula, and nephew Ben in Dallas. No services are planned at this time. Condolences can be left for the family at www.gardencityfh.com.


Published by Missoulian on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Garden City Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Garden City Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Found Pat's obituary tonight unexpectedly. Pat was a true gentleman and went out of his way to be kind to me through the years. He always remembered me and went out of his way to take the time to inquire about how I was doing. He was a good listener.
Stacy Otto
Friend
September 1, 2021
Keiley and I were partners in rental properties. He was smart and made a great partner. We also shared a Grizzly Athletic Association membership and went to numerous sporting events. I am so sorry for his untimely demise. My condolences. Bruce
BRUCE HUSSEY
June 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results