Patrick William Loran

Patrick William Loran, 73, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Pat was born on November 3, 1947, in Missoula, to Sebastian and Elizabeth Loran. Pat graduated from Loyola High School in 1967. He was a fierce athlete and while in High School he was on the football team and competed on the varsity track team. In football Pat started both on offense and defense. On defense he played linebacker and on offense he played full back and running back. In track he ran relays and all the sprints, the 100, 220, and the 440-yard dashes.

Being a devout and active Catholic was especially important to Pat. One of his fondest memories was receiving his first communion. In 1968 he took his vows as a Jesuit. During the years 1970-1973 he performed many roles at Seattle Preparatory School, including assistant principal, teacher, and track coach. Pat was a member of St. Anthony's Church for 46 years and for the past 4 years he was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church.

After his time in Seattle, Pat moved back to Missoula in 1975. He began working as a car man for the railroad when he moved back to Missoula, first for Burlington Northern Railroad then Montana Rail Link. He enjoyed repairing the trains and his social time with his fellow co-workers.

Pat enjoyed the outdoors very much. He was an active outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, bow hunting, four wheeling, and hiking. He looked forward to hunting season and he would be out in the mountains as much as he could. He also loved woodworking, dancing, and partying!

A loving brother, son, and uncle, Pat enjoyed family gatherings at Lolo Hot Springs and Seeley Lake and activities with his parents, seven siblings and their families. Anybody that knew Pat will say that he had a contagious smile, laugh, and personality.

Survivors include two sisters, Tricia Loran, Missoula; Liz Van Nice, Missoula; and four brothers, Bob Loran, Walla Walla, WA; Jim Loran, Missoula; John Loran, Missoula; Joe Loran, Conrad, MT, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Sebastian Joseph Loran and Elizabeth Lindsay Loran; two sisters, Mary Kathleen McCarvel and Helen Mary Loran; one nephew, Joe Pat McCarvel; and one niece, Karen McCarvel.

A Rosary will be held at Garden City Funeral Home on June 9, 2021, at 7:00 p.m.

Memorial Mass will be Thursday, June 10 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Missoula, MT at 10:30 a.m.

Reception to follow at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Reedy Hall.

Interment will be at New St. Mary's Cemetery in Missoula, MT at 2p.m.