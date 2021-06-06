Menu
Patrick William Loran
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT

Patrick William Loran

Patrick William Loran, 73, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Pat was born on November 3, 1947, in Missoula, to Sebastian and Elizabeth Loran. Pat graduated from Loyola High School in 1967. He was a fierce athlete and while in High School he was on the football team and competed on the varsity track team. In football Pat started both on offense and defense. On defense he played linebacker and on offense he played full back and running back. In track he ran relays and all the sprints, the 100, 220, and the 440-yard dashes.

Being a devout and active Catholic was especially important to Pat. One of his fondest memories was receiving his first communion. In 1968 he took his vows as a Jesuit. During the years 1970-1973 he performed many roles at Seattle Preparatory School, including assistant principal, teacher, and track coach. Pat was a member of St. Anthony's Church for 46 years and for the past 4 years he was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church.

After his time in Seattle, Pat moved back to Missoula in 1975. He began working as a car man for the railroad when he moved back to Missoula, first for Burlington Northern Railroad then Montana Rail Link. He enjoyed repairing the trains and his social time with his fellow co-workers.

Pat enjoyed the outdoors very much. He was an active outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, bow hunting, four wheeling, and hiking. He looked forward to hunting season and he would be out in the mountains as much as he could. He also loved woodworking, dancing, and partying!

A loving brother, son, and uncle, Pat enjoyed family gatherings at Lolo Hot Springs and Seeley Lake and activities with his parents, seven siblings and their families. Anybody that knew Pat will say that he had a contagious smile, laugh, and personality.

Survivors include two sisters, Tricia Loran, Missoula; Liz Van Nice, Missoula; and four brothers, Bob Loran, Walla Walla, WA; Jim Loran, Missoula; John Loran, Missoula; Joe Loran, Conrad, MT, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Sebastian Joseph Loran and Elizabeth Lindsay Loran; two sisters, Mary Kathleen McCarvel and Helen Mary Loran; one nephew, Joe Pat McCarvel; and one niece, Karen McCarvel.

A Rosary will be held at Garden City Funeral Home on June 9, 2021, at 7:00 p.m.

Memorial Mass will be Thursday, June 10 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Missoula, MT at 10:30 a.m.

Reception to follow at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Reedy Hall.

Interment will be at New St. Mary's Cemetery in Missoula, MT at 2p.m.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Garden City Funeral Home
MT
Jun
10
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Missoula, MT
Jun
10
Interment
2:00p.m.
New St. Mary's Cemetery
Missoula, MT
Sponsored by Garden City Funeral Home.
I am so sorry to hear of Pat's passing. He taught me at Seattle Prep and he was also one of the Vice principles and I really enjoyed his concern for students. He helped coach me in track and coached me in football. I was at Prep when he decided to move back to Montana. He will truly be missed. Because of his strong faith, he will enjoy the fruits of heaven. All of his family are in my thoughts and prayers
Dan Layman
School
June 24, 2021
So sorry to here of the passing of Pat. I have so many memories of him, living next door to Aunt Lorene, working as a Carman and giving us air test as I was working as a Brakeman, Jim pushing him into Church for Mass when I visited Jack. Going up to talk to him as he would answer "Oh yes". He has now received the Crown of life for being Faithful to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Looking forward to the time I can join him and the rest of the Faithful. May he rest in peace and that the Family can have the Blessed Assurance that Christ can be our Redeemer.
Robert McCoy
June 8, 2021
