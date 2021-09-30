Paul Alexander Bjerke

Paul Alexander Bjerke, 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula after a battle with lung cancer.

He was born in Brookings, South Dakota, on June 18, 1940 to Albert and Grace Bjerke. Paul moved with his parents and brother, Rodney, to Red Lake Falls, MN, when he was 14 years old. He attended the University of North Dakota and received an Accounting degree before joining the Army and serving in Korea for 2 years from 1963-1965. After his return, he moved to Missoula, MT, and spent his career working in the controller's office at the University of Montana until retirement in 1997.

Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tree farming. In addition to these outdoor hobbies, he was an active member of the Sons of Norway starting in 1985, when his close friend Donna Dalton asked him to be her partner folk dancing.

Survivors include his sister-in-law Beverly (Rodney) Bjerke, niece Lisa (Mark) Jarmoszka and their children, and nephew Rodney (Jodi) Bjerke II and their children.

A service will be held to celebrate his life at 1:00 pm Friday, October 1, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks St., with inurnment and small reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Paul's honor to the Sons of Norway Foundation, 1455 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, MN, 55408, to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Missoula, or another charity of your choice.