Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul Alexander Bjerke
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021

Paul Alexander Bjerke

Paul Alexander Bjerke, 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula after a battle with lung cancer.

He was born in Brookings, South Dakota, on June 18, 1940 to Albert and Grace Bjerke. Paul moved with his parents and brother, Rodney, to Red Lake Falls, MN, when he was 14 years old. He attended the University of North Dakota and received an Accounting degree before joining the Army and serving in Korea for 2 years from 1963-1965. After his return, he moved to Missoula, MT, and spent his career working in the controller's office at the University of Montana until retirement in 1997.

Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tree farming. In addition to these outdoor hobbies, he was an active member of the Sons of Norway starting in 1985, when his close friend Donna Dalton asked him to be her partner folk dancing.

Survivors include his sister-in-law Beverly (Rodney) Bjerke, niece Lisa (Mark) Jarmoszka and their children, and nephew Rodney (Jodi) Bjerke II and their children.

A service will be held to celebrate his life at 1:00 pm Friday, October 1, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks St., with inurnment and small reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Paul's honor to the Sons of Norway Foundation, 1455 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, MN, 55408, to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Missoula, or another charity of your choice.


Published by Missoulian on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Service
1:00p.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
202 Brooks St, MT
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We are neighbors to Paul in Yuma. We would chat in the early mornings when I walked our dog and he called her Fido. He is a kind man . We will miss him.
Sandy and Bob Nelson
October 13, 2021
My deepest sympathy. Paul was a wonderful man. Our family really enjoyed getting to know Paul, he was a great companion for our aunt Donna. So easy to talk to he will be missed. Rip Love you
Beth Erickson
Family
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results