Peggy Arlene Burke

Peggy Arlene Burke peacefully passed away on December 29, 2021 at home. She was born July 10, 1932 to George and Mamie Bay in Winlock, Washington. She spent her adult years living and working in the Seattle, Washington area. Upon retiring from Boeing, she and her husband moved to Ocean Shores, Washington. After his passing, Peggy moved to Lolo, Montana in 2001, where she spent her final years.

Peggy was predeceased by her husband, Thomas; a daughter, Cynthia; and a granddaughter, Mandy.

Survivors include two daughters, Peggy Gerber and her husband Chris of Lolo, Montana; Deanna Reed of Texas; two sons, George Newton and his wife Diane of Milton, Washington, and Earl Newton and his wife Jo of Yukon, Oklahoma. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.


Published by Missoulian on Jan. 4, 2022.
