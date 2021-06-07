Peggy Sue Watson

Peggy Sue Watson was born in Missoula, Montana on January 1, 1944 to the late Arbury James and Carrie Florine Watson. She passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home in Liberty, Kentucky. She is survived by three children, Terri Gordon of Montana, Lisa Taylor and husband Bryan of Kentucky, Mark McDougall and companion Heather Brown of Washington, nine grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30pm at the Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

A celebration of life will be held from 5 to 8 pm at the Welcoma Club.

For any questions call Lisa Taylor at (270) 385-1952