Peggy Sue Watson
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021

Peggy Sue Watson

Peggy Sue Watson was born in Missoula, Montana on January 1, 1944 to the late Arbury James and Carrie Florine Watson. She passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home in Liberty, Kentucky. She is survived by three children, Terri Gordon of Montana, Lisa Taylor and husband Bryan of Kentucky, Mark McDougall and companion Heather Brown of Washington, nine grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30pm at the Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

A celebration of life will be held from 5 to 8 pm at the Welcoma Club.

For any questions call Lisa Taylor at (270) 385-1952


Published by Missoulian on Jun. 7, 2021.
First, condolences to Peggy's surviving children and others. Peggy Sue Watson and I were classmates at Jefferson Grade School in Missoula in 1957 and 1958, seventh and eighth grades. In those days, grade schools were eight years, then straight to high school for four years, no middle schools or junior highs as many towns have now. I have all four yearbooks from what was then Missoula County High School. We started our freshman year (1959) at what is now Hellgate High on South Higgins, then went to Missoula County High on South Avenue in Missoula our sophomore (1960) and junior (1961) years. Our senior year, 1962, Peggy's picture was not present, so I do not know if she was still in Missoula or what happened to her after that time. During her 7th and 8th grades at Jefferson, she had two close girl friends; Alida Wright, and Melba Wilson. Have no knowledge of where they went after our eighth grade. For our eighth grade graduation, we were given the choice of a banquet, or swimming at Lolo Hot Springs. We chose Lolo Hot Springs and spent an entire day there, had a great time, but a tiring day. Again my condolences to Peggy's children on her passing. She was a good student and friend. I saw Lisa Taylor's phone number. But she can text me at 208-866-2284 if she receives this message and condolence. Happy to chat with her.
Jack Armstrong - Boise, Idaho
June 12, 2021
