Phyllis Lucille Sharbono (Van Ness)

Ronan - Phyllis Lucille Sharbono (Van Ness) was born on April 8th, 1940, in Ronan, Montana. She passed away on January 5th, 2022, at the age of 81. She was the third oldest and the first daughter born in a family of eleven children. She was raised on a cattle/dairy farm where she helped with cooking and cleaning with extra chores during the branding season. She attended 1st through 8th grade in the Round Butte School, 9th through 12th grade in Ronan. She graduated in 1958. While in school she was involved in 4-H and won a purple ribbon on her homemade bread. For her graduation gift from her mother was a car trip with her brother George. They drove to Goodland Kansas on the prairie to see her mother's family.

She worked at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula with her future mother-in-law who introduced her to her future husband Marvin Sharbono. They were married in 1960 and they had 5 children together. They were married for 50 years. He passed away Oct 2010. While married they lived in Deer lodge, Florence, Missoula, Montana and Renton, Washington before settling in Ronan, Montana in 1975.

She worked numerous jobs. St. Pat's Hospital, Woolworths, Hill Side Manor Rest Home in Missoula, numerous Café's, and the Ronan Police Department. Her hobbies she loved were sewing, quilting, crocheting, and gardening. She passed away from lung cancer.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents George and Evalina Van Ness. Brothers Charlie Van Ness and Jerry Van Ness. A sister Marrion Clairmont. Four nephews Brian Van Ness, Scotty McClure, Troy Van Ness and Jason Van Ness and her husband of 50 years Marvin Sharbono.

She is survived by her five children Glen and (Lorie) Sharbono, Bonnie McCauley, Julie Allen, Robbin (Kevin) Bauer and Kristie (Scott) Baker. Seventeen Grandchildren Shawn O'Donnell, Jesse, Dustin, Kirby (Sharbono). Jolene, Tyler, Loren, Roberta (McCauley). Jordan (Allen). Chase, Vannessa, Melissa, Devin, Blaine, and Aspen (Bauer). Danielle, Ray Jr. (Dalke). Thirty-Three Great-grandchildren with one on the way. Her remaining siblings are George (Marge) Van Ness of Dodge, Washington, Roy (Fay) Van Ness of Arlee, Robin (Judy) Van Ness Pablo, Paul Van Ness of Ronan, Rodney (Peggy) Van Ness of Polson, Joe Van Ness of Reno, Nevada, and sister Gail (Jack) Clark of Tacoma Washington along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The Service will be on Wednesday January 12, 2022 at 10 am at the Terrace Lake Community Church in Ronan. With a viewing on Tuesday January 11th from 5-7 pm at the Shrider-Thompson Funeral home in Ronan.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at www.shriderthompson.com.

