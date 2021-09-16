Ralph Garfield Goakey

Ralph Garfield Goakey, 87, passed peacefully on August 19th, 2021 after a day surrounded by family.

Ralph was born in Sweet Grass county, MT on February 20, 1934. After graduating high school in 1952, he joined the army and was stationed in Colorado Springs CO. After an Honorable discharge he moved back to Big Timber MT and worked on his family ranch. He had love for nature and being surrounded by the woods. After a long career clearing timber for champion he went on to work or independent outfits and would continue to spend time in the places he loved like Idaho and Seeley Lake MT.

Ralph was a quiet, easy going, hard working man. He loved exploring maps, eating ice cream and playing cribbage with family and friends.

Ralph survived by his wife of 45 years, Darleen Goakey and two sisters Evelyn and Jeannie. He leaves behind 5 children Gy Goakey, Eldon Tarbert, Ty Goakey, Ferol Tarbert Bailey, Kelly Tarbert Lay, 8 grandchildren.

The family will gather to spread his ashes on September 25th. Ralph was loved and will be missed by the entire family. There is never enough time with your loved ones. Enjoy your time logging out and building roads in heaven while spending time with friends and family that passed before you. Keep the gate open, We will see you again. Rest easy now...