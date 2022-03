Dr. Ralph R Matuska

April 27, 1926 - May 20, 2021. Dr. Matuska was a father of seven children, an exceptional and well respected dentist, and an avid sportsman. He also voluntarily served our country in World War II, and contributed to the community through volunteer work at the Missoula Poverello Center, and over 20 years volunteering for First Night Missoula.

Our dad will be greatly missed by both family and friends, and like our mom, our dad is now also on his greatest adventure of all.