Ralph Thomas Salomon

Ralph Thomas Salomon was born Sept. 22, 1929, in Polson, MT to Thomas and Gertrude (Bocksnick) Salomon. Ralph attended Ronan High School and graduated in 1948.

He then partnered with Reynold Unger on a farm in Kalispell, MT. Duty called and Ralph served honorably in the Army from Aug. 1954 until May 1956 in Puerto Rico.

After Ralph was discharged, he and Charles Bick were dairy partners in Charlo, MT. Later he and his wife, Helen, moved his young family to a dairy farm purchased near Pablo, MT. Today his son, Dan, still raises hay on that property.

Visiting was Ralph's favorite activity. And so he found himself a 4-H leader, a hunter, a school board member, an active church member, a dancer, a long-time Ronan Booster Club member and a lifetime member of VFW. The view of the mountains from his home brought him tremendous joy.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Luke clinic and St. Luke hospital for the excellent care Ralph received. They are grateful to Awnya for her hard work and cheerful disposition when she visited and cared for him.

Ralph is survived by his wife Marilyn; his children and their spouses Betty (Bill)McFarling of Polson, MT and Dan (Janey) Salomon of Ronan, MT; 5 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 3 great, great-grandchildren; brother Ray (Darlene) Salomon; sisters Delores (Jim) Rogers and Esther Bick.

He was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Gertie ; brother Ted; and 2 wives Jeannie and Bobby.

Memorials may be directed to the Ronan Booster Club.