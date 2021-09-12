Ramona Jan Tanner Roy

HAMILTON – Ramona Jan Tanner Roy, 89, of Hamilton, Montana, died Friday, September 3, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 8, 1932, in Pocatello, Idaho, the second of two daughters, and two sons of Horatio Jens and Doris Louise Hansen-Massie Tanner. On August 8, 1950, she married Robert Lee Roy. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Ramona graduated from Hamilton High School in 1950.

Possessing infinite artistic talents, she enjoyed a full life creating memories for her descendants. For years she was an active member of the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital Guild, acting as President during the transition to the new hospital. Many fond memories and special friendships were created from being a part of the Plum Pudding Boutique. Ramona was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She and Bob travelled extensively collecting genealogical information of their ancestors. Ramona worked as a secretary to their two truck lines for decades. Ramona was a caregiver, providing years of service for her grandmother, her son, Brian, and her late husband, Bob.

She is survived by their children Allen Roy, Marcia R. Roy, Kim Roy Janes, DeLis Roy Olsen, David Roy and Brian Roy, twelve grandchildren, 28 awesome great-grandchildren, and brother, Robert Tanner of Cathlamet, WA. She is predeceased by her husband Robert Lee Roy of Hamilton, MT, her sister Pat Tanner Beck of Butte, MT, and her brother Ray Tanner of El Cajon, CA.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Daly Leach Memorial Chapel, 1010 West Main Street, Hamilton, MT. Burial took place at Riverview Cemetery, Hamilton, MT.

In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made to the Ravalli Service Corporation, 219 Pennsylvania Ave, Hamilton, MT 59840.