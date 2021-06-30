Raymond Victor Duffner

Raymond Victor Duffner passed away at The Village on June 26, 2021 from natural causes at the age of 95 with his family by his side. He was born Oct. 8, 1925 in Forest Grove, MT, the 7th of 12 children. When a young adult, he traveled Montana with his brother Bob building silos and worked in Fergus and Beaverhead counties in construction, and ranching in the Dillon area. Permanently settling in Missoula in 1953, he helped build Sentinel High School and was a custodian at Hellgate High School, retiring after more than 30 years to enjoy his woodshop, garden, deliver meals on wheels and traveling to see family. He built the family home on Gladis Drive in Missoula where the family grew up and the grandkids looked forward to spending time at, especially in the blue sunroom and woodshop.

He married Virginia Duffner (Smith) in Dillon MT on 12/21/1952 - a cold and snowy 1st day of winter. Ray remembered every anniversary with a poinsettia and box of chocolates, saying after they were married, the days got longer. His family was the most important thing in his life and he was a constant example to his 4 children of integrity and hard work. He and Virginia enjoyed 58 years of marriage before her passing August, 2011.

He was preceded in death by his parents Albert & Kathryn Duffner (Boatz), sisters Agnus, Nora, Esther, and brothers Eugene, Ralph, Homer, Robert, Edgar, and Lawrence and his wife of 58 years Virginia Duffner (Smith). He is survived by sisters Vereen Lang of Lewistown and Enid Giffen in Meridan, ID, and children: Tim Duffner (Lynne Schnupp), Vicki Henry (Terry), Marilyn Stalder (Doug), and Keith Duffner, along with 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Village in Missoula for the excellent care and friendships in the last 10 years, he enjoyed knowing everyone from the director to the dishwasher. Also, to thank Hospice of Missoula for the guidance and compassion in Ray's final days. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Missoula Aging or Hospice of Missoula. Arrangements are being handled by Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies in Missoula.