Rebecca Ann Archibald

Rebecca (Becki) Archibald, 72, of Missoula, Montana passed away peacefully on Tue Sept. 21, 2021 due to complications from Alzheimer's.

She was born on February 2, 1949, in Denver Colorado to her loving mother, Carra Ebner (Brolin). They returned to Carra's native Montana roots where she married Bill Brolin and quickly formed a family with Bill stepping in head first to be Becki's father. They spent time in Missoula while he finished his law degree from UM and then settled in Anaconda which became their home.

Becki attended Anaconda High School and was proud to be a Copperhead, where she participated in synchronized swimming, and learned her love of the violin. Becki was also apart of many additional organizations along with her sister, Patricia (Patti) Brolin-Ribi, including Job's Daughters and The Order of the Eastern Star. But perhaps the most cherished organization to them both was their time together as members of P.E.O.

During her time in Anaconda, Becki started her love of the legal world early as she worked to help her father's law firm grow. She continued her legal career through many different roles ranging from paralegal to courtroom stenographer. She also enjoyed her work in the local Missoula school systems.

In 1977, Becki married Mickey Mathews, with whom she had two children with, Jon and Todd Mathews. Becki then moved to many locations including Great Falls, San Francisco, Albuquerque, Richmond, Philadelphia, and then back to Missoula. Over all of her travels Becki found many amazing friends in each new location and built many lasting relationships.

In August 1995, Becki married the love of her life, Allen Archibald, surrounded by their family and friends at a family cabin on Georgetown Lake. Becki and Allen had a loving relationship and helped to raise their two families together. They loved to spend every moment together whether they be taking the family on a trip or simply playing cards together as the night dwindled on.

Becki was most happy in the outdoor world, whether it be fishing, camping, hiking, or simply weeding in the garden. She loved to be surrounded by the beautiful Montana landscape, and most importantly enjoyed soaking up the sun whenever she had the chance. She was a voracious reader and could often be found with a new novel in her favorite sunchair. Becki was also very involved in the church and she and Allen helped to start a new offshoot of their church into what has now become Discovery Alliance Church.

Becki simply loved life, her friends, and her family. She was always one to help and always put other's interest before hers. She will be missed by her many friends and loving family she left behind. She was an amazing friend, mother, daughter, sister, cousin, aunt, and most importantly just an incredible person to all whom she came in contact.

Becki is preceded in her passing by her parents, Carra ('11) and Bill Brolin ('98).

Becki is survived by her husband, Allen Archibald, Missoula; her two sons, Jon Mathews, Missoula, and Todd (Estie) Mathews, Baltimore MD; her stepchildren, Kaley (Jeremy) Goers, Rhododendron OR, and Ryan (Amy) Archibald, Hamilton; her sister, Patti (Nils) Brolin-Ribi, Sun Valley ID, and four grandchildren, Finn and Hudson Goers, Rhododendron OR, and Roman Sparks, Hamilton and Shay Olson, Missoula.

There will be a memorial service on Monday, Sept 27, 2021 at 6:30 PM at Discovery Alliance Church presided by Pastor Eric Peterson. Becki has requested to have her ashes scattered at her favorite childhood location of Georgetown Lake.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers or food, to please donate to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) in Becki's name.