Richard Alburn (Dick) Ainsworth

Reflections on a Life Well Lived

By: Richard Alburn (Dick) Ainsworth

It pains me to acknowledge it, But if you are reading this, apparently I have passed away. I guess as they say, I bought the farm or bit the dust. So, I guess I am off to the promised land eh? The promised land! Just imagine.

All in all, I had a great run, which began with being born on May 26, 1941 in Missoula, Montana to my wonderful parents, A.L. (Bud) and Alice (Kay) Spence Ainsworth… and joining my big sister Ann, who watched my back from day one to the very end.

Missoula was such a wonderful place to live that, other than some time away studying Architecture at "that other school in Bozeman", I never left.

Growing up in "small town America" during World War II and the other years shortly thereafter was a wonderful experience. (In 1941 The City of Missoula had a population of just over 18,000 and all of Missoula County fewer than 30,000 souls.) I made many great, lifelong friends and together as kids we pretty much had a run of the town. We lived one-half a block away from Bonner Park, The scene of many great adventures, including dancing on the tennis courts in the summer. Mount Sentinel was 5 blocks away and was another regular playground, and my Dad built me the coolest treehouse in Missoula in our backyard, that was the envy of every kid in the neighborhood and beyond.

Those were the days when you got on your bike in the morning and told your Mom that you would be home before dinner and off you went.....she did not know where you were going, and neither did you. And in the winter I would ice skate the 4 blocks to my good buddy "Stub" Wilcox's house and we would play hockey on the postage-stamp-size rink his Dad Pat had frozen in their backyard. I would skate back home in the dark.

Along with the other kids in the neighborhood, I attended kindergarten at the University of Montana, riding to and from in a duce-and-a-half Army truck with a canvas cover over the back. (I only remember one time when a kid fell out of the back of the truck on the way to school...but there may have been others). The Cub and Boy Scouts also played a huge role in my early years, with dedicated leaders such as Olin Baccus. Many enjoyable times were had while learning valuable life lessons.

Paxson Grade School was a great place to get an early education, followed by Missoula County High School, originally in the building which is now Hellgate High and the last two years in the building which was completed in 1957 and is now Sentinel High. The MCHS Class of 1959 was a close knit group and those of us that are left, remain that way today, with "the boys" getting together for coffee every Tuesday morning (when there is not a pandemic).

I can thank Mr. Frojen and Mr. Ulmer, my high school drafting teachers, for instilling and nurturing my keen interest in drawing and design, which led me to attend what was then Montana State College in Bozeman to study Architecture (which remained a lifelong passion of mine) off and on for 2+ years. Unfortunately, I was not a dedicated student and after working summers for an engineering company in Missoula, initially as a draftsman and then on a survey crew, I decided that I was better suited to become a land surveyor and never returned to college.

In 1967, after 8 years of working for several local surveying/engineering firms, much of it under the mentor-ship of "Red" Schmeltzer, I started my own land surveying/land use planning business, and spent the next 39 years as the owner of/partner in a consulting engineering, surveying and land use planning firm in Missoula, retiring from active practice in 2006. During those years I assisted thousands of families in solving problems with their property boundaries and creating housing developments that provided better places for families to live and play within our community and throughout western Montana. I loved the work and the people involved with it. Over the years, I had dozens of loyal, hardworking employees, many of whom remained good friends for life. I also had numerous partners (most of them good.....a couple of them exceptional).

I also personally developed several real estate projects including building several small infill homes in Missoula; with a partner, second-home subdivisions on Placid Lake and Salmon Lake and Water's Edge, with the assistance of Wade Hoyt, a small townhome development on the Clark Fork River in East Missoula, where Linda and I spent the last several years of our lives.

I tried to stay very active and give back to both my profession and my community: I was President and a life member of the Montana Association of Registered Land Surveyors; served many years on the Montana Licensing Board of Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors and on the Land Surveying Exam Committee for the National Council of Examiners for Engineers and Land Surveyors; 10 years on the Missoula County Airport Board; two stints on the Missoula Consolidated Planning Board; and multiple terms on the Missoula County Planning & Zoning Commission and a founding member and12 years on the East Missoula Community Council, and other groups too numerous to list here.

Ah yes, then there were my three wives. To say that I had some difficulty finding the "right one" would be an understatement. Although my first two wives, Sherri Rehm (for 6-7 years) and Margo Lane (also 6-7 years) were very nice ladies and brought many good times and several wonderful kids into my life Tahnee and step-kids (Michelle, Cheryl and Justin) and of course many grandkids, great-grand and great great grandkids, it seems that neither lady was just the right fit.

What I did not realize at the time was that I had met the perfect mate when I was in kindergarten...cute little Linda Smith. Linda and I attended kindergarten, then Paxson Grade School (through the 3rd grade when Linda moved to the newly opened Washington School) and attended and graduated from Missoula County High School together in 1959. Then we went separate directions for 25+ years.....but got together following our 30th high school reunion. This time around, my Mother told me not to let Linda get away, and always being one to mind my mother, I did not.

We were married in 1991, and Linda brought two more great kids to our marriage, Stephanie and Kevin, who in turn added 3 more grandchildren (Sabina, Vivian & Zoë) to the fold. Linda and I spent 30 plus most enjoyable years on our journey through our final years together as husband and wife, and as best friends.

No recap of my life would be complete without mention of the family's summer home on Placid Lake. In the early 1950s my parents had the foresight. to purchase a lot on Placid Lake (for, at that time, the exorbitant sum of $1,500) and build a summer home on it, which was first occupied in 1953. This was then, and remained a true "rustic cabin on the lake", which five generations of our family enjoyed for nearly 70 years.

What a wonderful place to grow up, experiencing all that nature and the lake had to offer. Many good times were had at the cabin, including sitting on the screened front porch watching thunderstorms roll across the lake, waking up on the sleeping porch when it was "just barely" above freezing - building a fire in the wood cook stove & fireplace to "take the chill off" and sitting on the front porch in a warm sweatshirt with a hot cup of coffee and a little girl on my lap wrapped up in her "blankie" with a cup of hot chocolate watching the fog lift and listening to the loons. Numerous summer office parties (which the neighbors graciously tolerated) were held at the cabin, and where literally hundreds kids (and adults, in varying degrees of sobriety) learned to water ski and/or "tube".

All of the adventures up the "Amazon", the moniker my sister gave to Placid Creek, the marshy inlet into the lake, a name that remains in use by family and friends to this day. And, to the best of my knowledge, I remain the only person to ever take a loop around the middle of Placid Lake on a slalom ski....without a driver in the boat (true story!). Fortunately, I was able to "flip" the 14 foot aluminum boat over before it crashed onto shore.

My folks, particularly my Dad, loved it at Placid Lake... especially in the spring and fall when it was not as crowded as it can be in the summer. Cutting wood, "hunting" and just plain puttering around the cabin were some of the best times he and his cronies ever had. I felt honored to be able to continue to maintain the cabin for the family's enjoyment for over 30 years after Dad was unable to continue doing so. Sadly, due to my inability to negotiate the uneven terrain any longer, we sold the cabin in the summer of 2019 to a nice family from Great Falls with 3 young boys who were very excited to be the next beneficiaries of this wonderful place my parents built and maintained for our family.

The last several years of owning the cabin were made possible by a small army of family and friends that helped with/mostly did the opening and closing of the cabin each spring and fall as my ability to do so declined. This included my Daughter Tahnee and her husband Brad and their daughter Britnee, Cousins Marg and Kevin, niece Barbara and good friends Toby, Rose and Brennan, as well as ever-reliable handyman Lee, along with others at times.

One of the only significant negatives in my life was the affliction of my Dad and then myself with an ugly form of peripheral neuropathy known as Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT). Dad was diagnosed with it in his 70s and I in my 60s. This dreadful disease is the deterioration of the nerves in your lower legs and feet (initially) and can also affect your lower arms and hands, as mine did. It is degenerative and there is no known cure. It mainly affects your balance and mobility/dexterity, whereas for the tail-end of both of our lives we were unable to get around and do the things we would have liked to have been able to do...particularly at the lake. But, we both made the best of it.

Another real blow was the diagnosis at the age of 78 of Linda with Alzheimer's Disease, another cruel malady that no human being or their family should ever have to endure....but then she could have been diagnosed at the age of 68 or 58...so it could have been much worse.

However, as I said earlier, all in all I was just a very lucky guy.....

lucky to have been born into such a wonderful family,

lucky to have grown up in Missoula...truly "small town America", and home of the Griz & Lady Griz...GO GRIZ...!

lucky to have made and kept so many great friends over the years,

lucky to have found a profession that I enjoyed working in and that afforded me so many opportunities to succeed,

lucky to have so many great partners and employees over the years,

lucky to have so many wonderful kids, grandkids and great-grandkids,

lucky to have inherited my Grandad Ainsworth's sense of humor and whimsicality to believe in pygmies, gnomes and other little people, to converse with stuffed animals and be able to grow an "ornicathrinkus" in his yard,

lucky to have inherited my Grandma Ainsworth's eternal sense of optimism (she was a devout Christian Scientist, and always found the bright side of everything.).

lucky to have lived a mostly healthy life, during mostly prosperous times, and last but certainly not least,

lucky to have gotten a second chance with "that cute little Linda Smith",

So, as I said at the beginning, I guess I'm off to the promised land. I was survived by wife Linda Ainsworth and her children Stephanie Cain and Kevin Cain and his wife Stephanie; Daughter, Tahnee Waters and her husband Brad Waters; sister Ann Behan and husband Dick Behan; grandchildren, Britnee Waters, Sabina Anisetty, Vivian Cain, Zoë Cain; cousins and nieces/nephews.

Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.