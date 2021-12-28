Richard Wayne Bick

Missoula - Richard Wayne Bick, 63, died of heart failure Wednesday, December 22nd 2021 in Spokane, Washington.

He was born March 31, 1958 in Ronan, MT to Charles and Delores Bick. The fourth of six children, Rich was taught the value of love and hard work on a dairy farm while attending school in Charlo. He never had to worry about what to do with his spare time as he was kept busy raising calves, putting up hay, and milking cows.

While attending school in Charlo, he met LuJuana Mae Bauer, the love of his life. On September 29, 1979, they were married in Charlo, Montana and were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple, ID on December 9, 1981. Rich was a loyal husband and a wonderful father. He was blessed with an ability to lovingly understand and teach his children as well as their many friends.

Rich was an accomplished mechanic and welder, gaining much experience working on heavy equipment while employed with the State of Montana. He retired as a shop foreman after working for the State Highway Department for 35 years. Outside of work, he used his talents to bless the lives of many. Numerous friends, family, and strangers benefited from Rich's expertise. He could fix anything, operate most equipment, and was a skilled builder. Wherever he volunteered, he had a positive impact on those he worked with and people sincerely enjoyed working with him. He served the community through countless activities including helping his sons and many others achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.

Most of all, Rich strived to live his life as a disciple of Christ. He knew where he came from and never deviated on where he wanted to go. He prioritized attending the temple and never turned down a church responsibility. In each opportunity to serve, he felt blessed, and said that "Service is the rent you pay for living on this earth. There is joy in service."

Rich's passing was unexpected, but his primary goal in life was to have an eternal family, and he looked forward to the time in which he would be with his daughter, Julie, and our Father in Heaven again.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Fred Bick, his father-in-law, Arnold Alfred Bauer, daughter Julie Dawn, and niece Jenneil Dawn Thornburg.

Survivors include his mother Delores Bick Rogers (Jim Rogers), his wife LuJuana, children Jeanne Diane (Merrill McKamey), Susan Jean (Austin Lewis), Dawn Marie (Chris Robinson), Christopher Paul (Rosanne Larson), and Richard Thomas (Nika Montgomery), sixteen grandchildren, brothers Donald (Kristy), Wallace (Kelly), Robert (Caralyn Schroter), sisters Theresa (Ralph Johnston), Barbara (Vern Stipe) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 30th, at 11:00 in the Ronan Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Arrangements are under the direction of Shrider's Mortuary in Ronan. The burial will follow services in the Ronan Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.shriderthompson.com.

