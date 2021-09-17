Richard Lee (Dick) Curran

Richard Lee (Dick) Curran passed on August eleventh following a battle with cancer. He was born on January eighth 1940 in Missoula to John and Alice Curran.

Dick was an avid outdoorsman and he fished the many rivers of the Missoula area. Fishing for Dick was a passion not just a hobby. He earned the nickname "Candy Man" because he walked his way through many Missoula stores handing out small candy to one and all. Dick was very generous and sharing and was loved by everyone who knew him and he will be missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a son Russell. He is survived by four children, Christie, David, Patti and Brian. He is also survived by a brother Gary (Darlynn) in Hamilton, a niece Rachael (Scott), a nephew Ryan and many grandchildren, grand nieces and grand nephews.

Dick had a special place in his heart for the Porch family including Bob, Bryan and Brad and their office personnel. They were his Guardian Angels during the last phase of his life.

No services are planned but donations to the Montana Cancer Society or to your favorite charity are welcomed.