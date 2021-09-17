Menu
Richard Lee Curran
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021

Richard Lee (Dick) Curran

Richard Lee (Dick) Curran passed on August eleventh following a battle with cancer. He was born on January eighth 1940 in Missoula to John and Alice Curran.

Dick was an avid outdoorsman and he fished the many rivers of the Missoula area. Fishing for Dick was a passion not just a hobby. He earned the nickname "Candy Man" because he walked his way through many Missoula stores handing out small candy to one and all. Dick was very generous and sharing and was loved by everyone who knew him and he will be missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a son Russell. He is survived by four children, Christie, David, Patti and Brian. He is also survived by a brother Gary (Darlynn) in Hamilton, a niece Rachael (Scott), a nephew Ryan and many grandchildren, grand nieces and grand nephews.

Dick had a special place in his heart for the Porch family including Bob, Bryan and Brad and their office personnel. They were his Guardian Angels during the last phase of his life.

No services are planned but donations to the Montana Cancer Society or to your favorite charity are welcomed.


Published by Missoulian on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
I'm so sorry he would always come into my work and give me candy n talk to me he was a nice man
Lori
September 22, 2021
I am so glad I got see him a couple times this year, because I definitely missed and wondered about him since Kmart closed. My condolences to his family for their great lose.
Roxanne Gibson
September 19, 2021
He was a very nice guy and very sweet i will miss him coming in to albertsons to hand out candy to me and everyone there i will miss the candy man to the family so sorry for your loss
SHERI Booi
Friend
September 17, 2021
I will him he always brighten my day when I seen him in the store. I´m so very sorry for your loss prayers for the family
Brenda W
September 17, 2021
He always made me smile and I would be so happy to see him and talk with him for a minute. Rest in Piece CandyMan
Hannah
September 17, 2021
Wonderful man who made so many of us smile in the Missoula community with his special candy treats he handed out to so many. My condolences to your family. He will be missed.
Shawn R
September 17, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. I will miss cousin Dick
Mary Curran Sackett
Family
September 17, 2021
