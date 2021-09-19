Richard Eugene Hertel

Richard Eugene Hertel passed away Saturday, August 28 in Chesterfield, Virginia at the age of 75.

"Gene" was born June 25, 1946 in Butler Pennsylvania. Gene was honorably discharged from Marines after serving 2 tours in Vietnam. Passing through Montana during a truck driving job in the late 70's, he fell in love with the mountains of Missoula and quickly relocated his family. For over 30 years Gene was an avid outdoorsman - he was a skilled hunter, fisher and archer. He was an active participant in the church and volunteered his time at the church food bank where his love for handing out peppermint and butterscotch earned him the nickname "Candyman".

In 2016 a battle with cancer left Gene unable to live safely on his own. He spent the remaining 5 years in Virginia with his family, proudly watching his grandchildren grow.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Edith and granddaughter Tylin Hertel. He is survived by his sister Lynda Sue Hertel, son Richard Charpentier, son Virgil 'Gene' Hertel (Billie Jo Hertel); grandchildren Kaylee and Tyler, son Shawn Hertel (Amy Bates); granddaughter Samantha.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Revive Church, 2811 Latimer, Missoula. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Revive Church Food Bank.