Richard Earl McGary

Born July 15th, 1941 Naples, TX – Died September 24th, 2021 Ronan, MT.

Richard was one of two sons born to Alfred Allen McGary and Glady's Fowler.

Richard met the only love of his life Rita Ione Allen and they married in 1962. They had 6 children. Rita passed away in 1975 leaving Richard to raise the children on his own, he always said he did the best he could under the circumstances.

Richard served in the Vietnam war from 1959-1962; upon honorable discharge, he went to work for GTE. After 17 years of working for the man, he decided he had enough, he sold his farm in Washougal, WA, packed up his second wife and children and moved to Yaak, MT. Richard purchased the Yaak Mercantile where he resided for roughly 10 years.

After his separation from his second wife in 1991 and newly single, Richard decided to stay in the Yaak. He purchased The Dirty Shame Saloon and also caretook the Fix Ranch. Along this journey, he met and married his third wife. They moved often, living in Libby, MT; St. Ignatius, MT; Bonners Ferry, ID; and Clarkston, WA. After 24 years of marriage, they too parted ways and Richard made his last and final move to St. Ignatius, MT.

Richard was a hard-working man and loved to work. There was never a job placed in front of him he couldn't do. He worked as a lineman, a farmer, a forestry technician, a business owner, a bus driver and an overall handy man. He was a true jack of all trades in every sense of the word. He took things that were broken and made them new. He molded every property he owned into master pieces.

In his early days he loved to ride his Harley and enjoyed a good stiff drink. He was a shark at the pool table, and loved to beat anyone he played. As his years drifted by his interest steered towards hunting and the outdoors, he was a gun enthusiast to include reloading his own ammo. He enjoyed a good Griz game and conversation, quick witted with a silver tongue he had a way with people. As retirement years fast approached some of his favorite things to do were gardening, supporting the local casino and fishing. His all-time passion; a boat, a pole and a lake; he was happy. One thing we know for sure, he loved his "sweet treats"; he survived off of candies, cookies, pudding, ice cream and good ol' Dr. Pepper right up until the end.

He was preceded in death by both his parents, his brother, Mason David McGary, his first wife; Rita, his stepfather; Billie, step brother and sisters; Bill Barcus, Vicki Justice and Ava Holtwick (John) and his daughter Zina. He is survived by 5 of his children to include Teresa McGary (Brian), Richard McGary Jr. and Bernadette – Bernie Alexander

(Richard) to name a few. His grandchildren (6), Christina, Paden, Nikko, Brianna, EJ and Shyanne, great grandchildren (5). Shame he didn't have the time to know them all. Lastly his lifelong friends Linda Saboskie and Larry Short.

The last year and half of Richard's life, I was fortunate as one of his daughters to be able to get to know him and understand some of the life he had lived. He had so much knowledge to share. If only time allowed, there was so much more for which we as a family could have learned.

What I do know for sure, he was content within his heart and departed this world with dignity and grace. Not really sure how best to sum up a life of 80 years in so little words, one day we will hear the rest of your story.

Services will be held at Foster's Funeral Home St. Ignatius, MT on Sunday October 3rd at 3 pm

~Until we meet again~ love you Dad