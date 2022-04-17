Richard Rhodes Stickney

Richard Rhodes Stickney, 88, passed away Sunday March 20th, 2022 at Cottage in the meadow surrounded by people whom he loved.

Richard was born in Missoula, Montana, March 30th 1934. He grew up there doing what he loved best, hunting and fishing.

After graduating from Missoula County High School, he moved to Bozeman Montana to attend Montana State College, now Montana State University. He departed college after two years to join the army and earn money for his schooling.

While stationed at Fort Hood Texas, he met his wife of 65 years, June Eva Corley of Temple Texas. They married in December of 1956 as soon as Richard was released from the army, leaving for Bozeman that same day where Richard resumed his education at Montana State College. He graduated with a mechanical engineering degree, most of his career working in the nuclear industry. First with Hercules Powder Company on the minuteman missile project in Utah. While living in Utah, Richard and June had two beautiful children, Gay Lynne Parker of Yakima and Richard R. Stickney Jr. After ending his job at Hercules Powder Company, the family moved to Richland, Washington where Richard finished his career working for Washington Public Power Supply System, now known as Energy Northwest. There, he was a technical training manager for reactor WNP-2 at Hanford, Washington for several years. He retired from there in 1992, where Richard and June traveled for a short time.

Shortly after, he and his wife moved to Yakima, Washington to be closer to their two beloved grandchildren. He was greatly loved and cherished by his grandchildren who he took on long adventurous walks, taught them everything there is to know about fishing, fly fishing, and ended up at almost every park in town many times to explore and play. There are too many special memories to mention. That love and dedication from his grandchildren continued until his death, and the love and wonderful memories will be in all of our hearts for a lifetime.

Richard is preceded in death by his son, Richard R. Stickney Jr. (Richie), his mother and father Fred and Ernice Fay Stickney of Missoula, Montana. Four brothers and their spouses, Earl Stickney (Florence Burton) of Minneapolis Minnesota, Warren Stickney (Doris Harrington), Arwood Stickney (Betty Stiner) and Omer Stickney, all of Missoula, Montana. Three sisters and their spouses, Hazel Richlie (Wayne), Violet Skrivseth and Dorthy Stevens all of Missoula, Montana along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.

Richard is survived by his wife June, daughter Gay Lynne Parker, grandchildren Aiden Richard Parker, Arielle Lynne Parker, one brother in law George Skrivseth and many nieces, nephews, cousins and their spouses.

Our sincere thank you to the staff at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, Washington for their loving, and excellent care in Richards final days.

There will be no services at Richard's request.