Roald Selvig
FUNERAL HOME
Fulkerson Funeral Home of Plentywood - Plentywood
114 W 3rd Ave
Plentywood, MT

Roald Selvig

Roald Selvig was born in Outlook on May 29, 1929 at the Outlook Hospital. He was born to Bert and Lina Selvig. His brother, Harold and two sisters, Margaret and Edna made the family of four. They were raised on the farm north of Outlook. Roald went to school in Outlook and when he was a freshman the family moved to town so he could play basketball. In the summers he worked on the farm and following high school he went to Montana State College for a half of a year. He then transferred to Concordia College where Agnes was attending. Following the year at Concordia he and Agnes went to summer school at Eastern in Billings.

Road taught 3rd grade that fall in Outlook with a teaching permit and Agnes taught grades 1-4 in Raymond at that time. In the spring of that year they were married on May 29th at the Highland Lutheran Church in Outlook. The following two years he taught the upper grades in Redstone and coached varsity basketball in Outlook. Roald and Agnes had eight children: Kenneth, Robin, Diane, Randy, Kari, Sandy, David and Doug.

Roald was employed by Amerada Oil and Petro Lewis Oil companies. He also farmed during these times. He retired from the oil field in 1992 but continued farming.

Roald enjoyed golf, playing baseball with the Outlook team, coaching the Outlook American Legion team and umping baseball games. Playing cards was another favorite of his. He was always involved in sports and traveled to man, many games of his children and grandchildren. He and Agnes were blessed with 26 grandchildren and 47 great grandchildren.

One of Roald's greatest strengths was his wisdom. It is a legacy that has enriched each of his childrens' lives and continues to influence his grandchildren.

Roald and Agnes were celebrating their 72nd wedding anniversary and his 92nd birthday with all the family at the time of his passing. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings; son Ken; son-in-law and granddaughter, Stan and Stephanie Woods.

He is survived by his wife Agnes Selvig of Outlook; his children and their spouses: son Robin (Jane) Selvig of Missoula; daughter Diane (Dan) Martin of Billings; son Randy (Dawn) of Fairview; daughter Kari (Steve) Ralston of Cold Springs, TX; daughter Sandy Sullivan; son David (Suzy) Selvig of Helena and son Doug (Anita) of Glendive.


Published by Missoulian on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Service
10:00a.m.
Highland Lutheran Church
Outlook, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Fulkerson Funeral Home of Plentywood - Plentywood
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lanny & Sharon Fred
January 21, 2022
Robin and Janie, thinking of you and all your families during this time. How wonderful your could all be together for the birthday and the anniversary. Especially nice you were there for your mother. You were blessed with wonder parents ! Blessings to you all
Marilou Lewis
Friend
June 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss Robin and family
SHERI BOOI
Other
June 12, 2021
Tanja Ostapoff
June 2, 2021
What a great Husband, Grandfather and Dad!! The memories I have are very fond and I pray for the family! Memories will always be there for you!! Thoughts and Prayers through this difficult time!
LORRIE GORDON
Friend
June 2, 2021
Chad Shuman and Family
June 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Aggie. What a long and wonderful life! Miss you and think of you often. Love you! Chad Shuman and the Shu Cru (Candace, CJ, Coop, and Cal)
Chad Shuman
Student
June 1, 2021
He took the time to teach me how to field grounders at second base and I was on the opposing team. I never forgot.

Dick Dodge
June 1, 2021
Aggie and family, Know that we are thinking of you and sending prayers and hugs. Ronald was a very kind man. Our sympathies to you all.
Darcy Duke
June 1, 2021
