Roald Selvig

Roald Selvig was born in Outlook on May 29, 1929 at the Outlook Hospital. He was born to Bert and Lina Selvig. His brother, Harold and two sisters, Margaret and Edna made the family of four. They were raised on the farm north of Outlook. Roald went to school in Outlook and when he was a freshman the family moved to town so he could play basketball. In the summers he worked on the farm and following high school he went to Montana State College for a half of a year. He then transferred to Concordia College where Agnes was attending. Following the year at Concordia he and Agnes went to summer school at Eastern in Billings.

Road taught 3rd grade that fall in Outlook with a teaching permit and Agnes taught grades 1-4 in Raymond at that time. In the spring of that year they were married on May 29th at the Highland Lutheran Church in Outlook. The following two years he taught the upper grades in Redstone and coached varsity basketball in Outlook. Roald and Agnes had eight children: Kenneth, Robin, Diane, Randy, Kari, Sandy, David and Doug.

Roald was employed by Amerada Oil and Petro Lewis Oil companies. He also farmed during these times. He retired from the oil field in 1992 but continued farming.

Roald enjoyed golf, playing baseball with the Outlook team, coaching the Outlook American Legion team and umping baseball games. Playing cards was another favorite of his. He was always involved in sports and traveled to man, many games of his children and grandchildren. He and Agnes were blessed with 26 grandchildren and 47 great grandchildren.

One of Roald's greatest strengths was his wisdom. It is a legacy that has enriched each of his childrens' lives and continues to influence his grandchildren.

Roald and Agnes were celebrating their 72nd wedding anniversary and his 92nd birthday with all the family at the time of his passing. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings; son Ken; son-in-law and granddaughter, Stan and Stephanie Woods.

He is survived by his wife Agnes Selvig of Outlook; his children and their spouses: son Robin (Jane) Selvig of Missoula; daughter Diane (Dan) Martin of Billings; son Randy (Dawn) of Fairview; daughter Kari (Steve) Ralston of Cold Springs, TX; daughter Sandy Sullivan; son David (Suzy) Selvig of Helena and son Doug (Anita) of Glendive.