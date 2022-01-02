Menu
Robert "Bob" Bilyeu
1953 - 2021
Robert "Bob" Bilyeu

Montana lost one of its greatest admirers when Robert "Bob" Bilyeu passed on December 26, 2021, from an accidental brain injury. His wife Suzy of 38 years and his family surrounded Bob as he passed. Bob was a loving and protective husband, brother, father, and grandfather.

Bob was born in Grand Rapids, MN on July 19, 1953, to Francis and Margaret (McColley) Bilyeu. Bob and his family moved to Montana when he was approximately 10 years old. He attended Woodman Grade School and Hellgate High School. As an adult he worked at various jobs including logging, railroad crane operator and independent maintenance contractor.

Left to cherish Bob's memory are his wife Suzy of Stevensville, children Paul Marcum, Missoula, Joe (Sharon) Marcum, Virginia; Bob Pearson, Missoula and Guy Bilyeu, Stevensville. Bob had seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Siblings include Sharon Bilyeu, Missoula, Linda "Goldie" Dobak, Polson, Carole Spooner, Missoula, niece Jinny Berdine; nephews Johnny Shane Shuey, Joseph (Raven) Shuey, Andrew (Rebecca) Dobak; his dog Doofus and extended family and a host of friends.

Bob was skilled at hunting and fishing. He enjoyed passing his skills along to his sons. Everyone who had the good luck to know him and see his beautiful blue eyes will miss him terribly. Family members and scores of friends treasured him.

The family will have a gathering to celebrate Bob's life May 2022. Please send online condolences to gardencityfh.com. Memorials for the immediate family may be send to Garden City Funeral Home.


Published by Missoulian on Jan. 2, 2022.
I´m so sorry for your loss, thinking of you and your family, sending hugs and prayers. Pattie and Fred
Pattie Dobak Raunig
January 6, 2022
Sorry to hear of your loss! May you find comfort and peace in your treasured memories of Bob!
Janice Gibson Phillips
Friend
January 2, 2022
