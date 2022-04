Robert Connole

Robert Connole passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan 2 in Palm Springs, CA. He is survived by his loving wife, Debbie, his daughters, Heidi (Phil Dennis), Kelly (Anne Haddad), his son Patrick, and his cherished grandchildren Finn, Jasper, and Violet.

A celebration of his long and full life will be held in Missoula in the summer of 2022. A full obituary will be posted at that time.