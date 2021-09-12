Robert R. "Ray" Cook

Bozeman - Robert R. "Ray" Cook, 42, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, Monday, September 6, 2021, at his home. He was born May 05, 1979, in Missoula, Montana to Robert and Cindy Lou (Byron) Cook. Ray graduated from Hamilton High school in 1997. He went on to attend Montana State University. Ray was working at Town and Country Foods in Bozeman for the last 15 years.

Ray was a beloved son, brother, uncle, friend, and co-worker. He was always up for a road trip with friends and would always be sporting a t-shirt from places that he visited. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. He was a voracious reader and loved playing video games with friends and his nephew.

Ray is preceded in death by his grandparents and Aunt Theresa.

Ray is survived by his parents Bob and Cindy Cook of Hamilton, Montana, sister Cristy (Travis) Valla of Hamilton, Montana, and nephew Tyler and Niece Kaeli of Hamilton, Montana.

The family suggests that memorials be made to the American Diabetes Association.