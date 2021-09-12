Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert R. "Ray" Cook
1979 - 2021
BORN
1979
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Hamilton High School
FUNERAL HOME
Brothers Mortuary & Crematory - Hamilton
1206 South 2nd Street
Hamilton, MT

Robert R. "Ray" Cook

Bozeman - Robert R. "Ray" Cook, 42, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, Monday, September 6, 2021, at his home. He was born May 05, 1979, in Missoula, Montana to Robert and Cindy Lou (Byron) Cook. Ray graduated from Hamilton High school in 1997. He went on to attend Montana State University. Ray was working at Town and Country Foods in Bozeman for the last 15 years.

Ray was a beloved son, brother, uncle, friend, and co-worker. He was always up for a road trip with friends and would always be sporting a t-shirt from places that he visited. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. He was a voracious reader and loved playing video games with friends and his nephew.

Ray is preceded in death by his grandparents and Aunt Theresa.

Ray is survived by his parents Bob and Cindy Cook of Hamilton, Montana, sister Cristy (Travis) Valla of Hamilton, Montana, and nephew Tyler and Niece Kaeli of Hamilton, Montana.

The family suggests that memorials be made to the American Diabetes Association.


Published by Missoulian on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Lindley Center
1102 E. Curtiss St., Bozeman
Funeral services provided by:
Brothers Mortuary & Crematory - Hamilton
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brothers Mortuary & Crematory - Hamilton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.