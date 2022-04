Arlee - Robert "Bobby" Fyant, 69, passed away at St. Patrick's in Missoula on Sept. 20th. A Rosary will be held at 8 pm Thursday at the Arlee Community Center with Mass being celebrated at 11 am Friday at the Center. Military honors will be presented at the Jocko Cemetery.

Published by Missoulian from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2021.