MS1 fyant was my former shipmate on board the uss gary ffg-51, 1988-93. we are both in the supply division and his bunk was only a few steps away from mine, so i have an opportunity to get to know him really well, he was a hell of a nice guy and during one of our west pac deployments we used to spend our time together in the total darkness watching for the floating mines while in the persian gulf and i remember so clearly the sound of his laughter while we were trying to amuse ourselves due to our boredom standing our watch. bob will be surely missed by many. my thought and prayers and condolence to his family, rest in peace shipmate.

elmer rosales Work September 29, 2021