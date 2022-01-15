Menu
Robert Hatler "Bob" Gearheart
1955 - 2022
BORN
1955
DIED
2022

Robert "Bob" Hatler Gearheart

On Thursday, December 30, 2021, we lost a kind, compassionate guy; a doting Dad, friend, and caring educator. He was known for his piercing blue eyes, quick wit, and infectious smile that made the world just a little more manageable and fun.

Robert "Bob" Hatler Gearheart passed away at the age of 66. He was born November 15th, 1955, in Billings, MT to Ned and Geraldine (Shotwell) Gearheart. From the beginning, Bob was always on the go and establishing his strong sense of independence.

His fascination with history drew him to teaching. After graduating from the University of Montana with a bachelor's degree, he started teaching middle schoolers all about Montana history. Always on the lookout for his next challenge and way to make a difference, Bob got his Masters degree in Administration from Montana State University. That led him and his family to Missoula, where he spent 20 years as a middle school administrator before retiring in 2015.

While education and history were Bob's passions, his greatest love was his daughter, Rachel. Bob's favorite job was being a dad. He was a proud and dedicated single father, who never missed the chance to talk about and praise her. For years, he would drive Rachel to practices and drive himself wherever she was competing. He never missed a single game. As Rachel got older, traveling replaced games, as they ventured to the Oregon Coast, March Madness, and various other sporting events.

Once Bob retired, he filled some of his time making bowls, plates, and candlesticks on his lathe, sketching new projects, solving crossword puzzles, playing golf, building end tables, coffee tables, shelves, patio tables, and endless DIY home renovations with Rachel. For every project he worked on, he looked for an excuse to buy a new tool, which he would then teach Rachel to use.

The rest of the time he spent playing and talking about pickleball. He enjoyed teaching new players, competing in local tournaments, and spending time playing and joking with friends.

He was looking forward to spending even more time playing Grandpa to his grandson who is due this Spring.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Ned, his mother, Geraldine, and his older brother, Ned Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Rachel (Jocelyn) of Missoula, his sister Odette (Benny) of Kalispell, sister Beverly of Spokane, his niece Adele (Clark) of Kalispell, nephew Todd (Annette) of Butte, nephew Aaron (Annie) of Spokane, and niece Allison of Spokane.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held this spring at a to-be-determined location and time.


Published by Missoulian on Jan. 15, 2022.
So sorry for your loss, hadn´t seen Bob since he graduated high school. Always wondered where he lived. So sorry.
Dana Rauser
February 23, 2022
I´m sorry to here of your Dad´s passing. I treasure memories of our time at WMS. He adored you.
Sheryl A Brown
January 21, 2022
Rachel, I am so sorry for your loss. May you be comforted with memories.
Lee Hynson
January 20, 2022
Rachel, Your father was so very dedicated to you and fatherhood meant the world to you. I am sure he would have loved being a grandfather. I am so sorry that your yet to be born son will not directly know his grandfather but may your son know his grandfather through your memories. My condolences to you and your family.
Linda Simon
January 20, 2022
Dearest Rachel, I cherish the times your dad and I showed up for each other post surgeries. Always will. He touched so many hearts. Mine goes out to yours.
Sundee
January 18, 2022
I´m so sorry to read of your dad´s passing Rachel. We had fun times with him on basketball trips and I really respected him as a person just watching how invested he was in you! I let Ashley know. She has 2 daughters and lives in Colorado with her husband. They hope to move up here to Potomac some day. Enjoy that new one coming into your life. Bob would have had so much fun with him. God bless you and yours! Denny
Denny Iverson
Friend
January 17, 2022
Oh, Rachel, I am so sorry! Your dad was one of the best! I learned so much from him and truly enjoyed working with him. But nothing in the world came ahead of you. How he beamed with pride as he watched you in the choir, on the field, and honestly, just walking in his direction. I can only imagine what a hole his absence has left. But I know he has left you with a spectacular number of special memories. Sincerest of condolences.
Cheryl Wilson
School
January 16, 2022
Rachel: I was shocked to hear of your Dad's passsing! The last time we spoke, after our friend, Bob P passed, me mentioned how active and healthy he was. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers. I am sure he will be with you and guiding you the rest of the days of your life. Congratulations on your son-to-be! Love and Hugs -- Donna
Donna Francisco
January 16, 2022
Rachel, I remember the enjoyable time I had with your dad at the BBQ while you and I kicked the soccer ball around the back yard. You were about 5. I know he cared so much about you.
Gary Roberts
School
January 15, 2022
Bob was a wonderful man, father and educator. He will be sorely missed. My prayers and sympathy go out to his family. Ann M. Smith Retired MCPS Teacher
Ann M Smith
Work
January 15, 2022
