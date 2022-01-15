Robert "Bob" Hatler Gearheart

On Thursday, December 30, 2021, we lost a kind, compassionate guy; a doting Dad, friend, and caring educator. He was known for his piercing blue eyes, quick wit, and infectious smile that made the world just a little more manageable and fun.

Robert "Bob" Hatler Gearheart passed away at the age of 66. He was born November 15th, 1955, in Billings, MT to Ned and Geraldine (Shotwell) Gearheart. From the beginning, Bob was always on the go and establishing his strong sense of independence.

His fascination with history drew him to teaching. After graduating from the University of Montana with a bachelor's degree, he started teaching middle schoolers all about Montana history. Always on the lookout for his next challenge and way to make a difference, Bob got his Masters degree in Administration from Montana State University. That led him and his family to Missoula, where he spent 20 years as a middle school administrator before retiring in 2015.

While education and history were Bob's passions, his greatest love was his daughter, Rachel. Bob's favorite job was being a dad. He was a proud and dedicated single father, who never missed the chance to talk about and praise her. For years, he would drive Rachel to practices and drive himself wherever she was competing. He never missed a single game. As Rachel got older, traveling replaced games, as they ventured to the Oregon Coast, March Madness, and various other sporting events.

Once Bob retired, he filled some of his time making bowls, plates, and candlesticks on his lathe, sketching new projects, solving crossword puzzles, playing golf, building end tables, coffee tables, shelves, patio tables, and endless DIY home renovations with Rachel. For every project he worked on, he looked for an excuse to buy a new tool, which he would then teach Rachel to use.

The rest of the time he spent playing and talking about pickleball. He enjoyed teaching new players, competing in local tournaments, and spending time playing and joking with friends.

He was looking forward to spending even more time playing Grandpa to his grandson who is due this Spring.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Ned, his mother, Geraldine, and his older brother, Ned Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Rachel (Jocelyn) of Missoula, his sister Odette (Benny) of Kalispell, sister Beverly of Spokane, his niece Adele (Clark) of Kalispell, nephew Todd (Annette) of Butte, nephew Aaron (Annie) of Spokane, and niece Allison of Spokane.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held this spring at a to-be-determined location and time.