Robert "Bob" Linwood Higgins

Bob passed away Sunday morning June 6, 2021 of natural causes at Mineral Community Hospital Long Term Care.

He was Born July 1, 1935 in McCloud, California to Donald Edward & Bessie Irene (Mooney) Higgins.

He was the youngest of four children and the only boy. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Donna (Ray) Rhodda, Carol (Paul) Livingston & Pauline, grandson Jake Higgins, nephew Jim Rhodda, & wife Celia Higgins.

Bob enlisted in the US Navy after graduating from McCloud High School.

He had five children with Bonnie (Baker) Merritt: Randy (Judy) Higgins, Julie Schrock, Raymond (Jill) Higgins, Sherry (George) Spangler & Donald Higgins all of Superior, MT.

He is also survived by numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren: Duane (Stacy) Guade, (Cameo & Cheyanne & her son Nolan), Bessie Spangler, Kate Brown (Cassidy & Grace), Lena Higgins, Jay (Shelby) Higgins (Bowdy & Winter), Allyssa Fitzgerald (Ava & Kynslee), Carli (William) Mahai, (Prudence & Jubal), Wally (Alisha) Schrock, (Talia, Sawyer & Aspen), Cody Schrock, Derek Higgins, Heather Reese (John, Mayzie, Austin, Millie, & Minnie), Ginger Reese (Taitym, Cayden & Raidyn). And many nieces & nephews.

Bob moved to Superior Montana in 1977 and worked at Diamond Match Mill as a saw filer. Later he worked at the Bark Mill & then retired.

During his retirement he loved to cut firewood, work on vehicles, & horse trade. In his later years you could find him at the local casino.

Bob suffered a stroke in October of 2015 & moved into the Mineral Community Hospital Long Term Care Unit. He made many friends with the faculty, staff & other residents.

There will not be funeral services held at his request; the family will gather at a later date to celebrate Bob's life and share memories of him. Garden City Funeral Home will be doing the cremation. In lieu of flowers; please make donations in Robert Higgins name to the Mineral Community Hospital Foundation PO Box 66 Superior, MT 59872 or Clark Fork Valley Women in Timber 117 Moats Lane Superior, MT 59872.