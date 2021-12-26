Robert Mitchell "Mick" Kron

Robert Mitchell "Mick" Kron passed away on 11/28/2021 at age 90 from complications due to Alzheimer's disease. He was born 08/04/1931 in Malta, Montana to Robert "Bob" and Alice Kron. He was a Depression era child and spent his early years on the family homestead near Ekalaka, then moving wherever his father could find work before finally settling in Miles City, Montana for high school. There he met his "Soul mate" Helen Petri. They were married June 18th, 1950. This union produced their children Kim (1954) and Tracy (1958) and lasted till Helen's death from Multiple Myeloma in 1997.

Mick followed in his father's footsteps in carpentry until turning to sales in 1960. Those carpentry skills were a huge benefit in finishing several homes over the years. He was hired in 1964 by Moore Business Forms for their Billings office. He remained with Moore til his retirement in 1989, advancing to District Manager and finally Regional Manager. Upon retirement he and Helen built their dream view home in Missoula.

Mick was a wonderful husband and father, an incredibly hard working, and excellent provider, and succeeded in giving his family the security he missed as a child.

After Helen's passing, Mick became involved in a Widows and Widowers group helping those who had lost their partners. There he met his beloved companion for his remaining days, Bev Williams. Together they enjoyed traveling, going to Mick's woodworking shows and especially Bowling and made many friendships doing so.

He is predeceased by his parents Bob and Alice, wife Helen, younger brother Mark, and beloved sister-in-law Marlene Olson.

Survivors include son Kim (Julie) Kron of Portland, Oregon; daughter Tracy (Tom) Blake of Missoula, Mt. Grandchildren Lauren (Nic) Chambers, Taylor Kron, Chelsea Blake and Nicole Blake; best friend and brother in law Duane Olson, sisters in law Bernice Cruzen and Lynne Kron; Bev Williams and family; 2 great granddaughters Eloise and Amelia, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A family celebration of Mick's life is planned for summer 2022. Any donations can be made to your charity of choice.

Your work is done Pops.