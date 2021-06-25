Robert Lutzenhiser

Stevensville - Robert Lutzenhiser, 70, passed away at his home in Stevensville on Sunday, June 20, 2021. He was born on June 22, 1950 in Great Falls, MT to Loren and Laura Lutzenhiser. He graduated high school and completed 6 years of college. He was married 37 years to the love of his life Kate Lutzenhiser (Carper). Robert was the owner and artist at the local jewelry store Lutzenhiser Jewelry in Stevensville. He is preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife Kate; his brother Loren (Susan) Lutzenhiser of Portland, OR; his mother-in-law Eleanor Carper of Canton, IL; sibling-in-law Elise Carper (Geruza); Joe Carper; Amy Haughawout; cousin/ sister Laurie Daugherty (James). In lieu of flowers please contribute to the following charities, Pantry Partners in Stevensville, Clothes Closet in Stevensville and/or Stevensville Playhouse. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.