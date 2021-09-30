Robert Patrick McCarthy

Robert Patrick McCarthy, 87, formerly of Anaconda passed away in Great Falls on September 22, 2021, following a brief illness.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Holy Family Catholic Church, Anaconda. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the services at the church. A luncheon will follow the services in the parish hall.

A complete obituary is published at https:/www.facebook.com/groupsniquelyAnaconda and is also available at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.