Robert Patrick McCarthy
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home
107 Oak St
Anaconda, MT

Robert Patrick McCarthy

Robert Patrick McCarthy, 87, formerly of Anaconda passed away in Great Falls on September 22, 2021, following a brief illness.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Holy Family Catholic Church, Anaconda. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the services at the church. A luncheon will follow the services in the parish hall.

A complete obituary is published at https:/www.facebook.com/groupsniquelyAnaconda and is also available at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.


Published by Missoulian on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Holy Family Catholic Church
Anaconda, MT
Oct
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Holy Family Catholic Church
Anaconda, MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Family of Bob McCarthy, Iam sorry to learn of passing of cousin "Bobby". I recall when I went to Carroll as a frosh in 1959 .. his uncle Fr. Bernard ... had mentioned to a couple of profs that his mom´s maiden name was Astle & we were 1st cousins..I can assure it sure did not heard my grades ..God Bless , Bill
Bill Astle
October 1, 2021
