Robert L. Puyear, PhD, 87, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Shirley A. (Bower) Puyear for more than 65 years. He was also the beloved father of Tami Jo Olson, PapaDoc of his grandchildren Lance Olson and Samantha McCarthy, and the beloved PopPop to his great grandchildren, Tatum and Michael McCarthy. He was the son of the late Marvin and Gertrude (Schaffer) Puyear. Bob was born and grew up in Montana, and received his Bachelor's Degree at Montana State University. After that time, he and Shirley lived in several different cities while pursuing his graduate degrees, including Corvallis, Oregon where he received his PhD at Oregon State University.

Dr. Puyear was a very intelligent man with a passion for science. He spent his career working as a professor of Anatomy and Physiology, first at Old Dominion University, and then at North Dakota State University after moving to Fargo in 1967. Bob and Shirley resided and raised their children in Fargo for many years, and he ultimately retired from North Dakota State University. Years later, they moved to Bismarck, North Dakota, and then in 2016 they relocated to Warwick, Rhode Island to be closer to their great grandchildren.

Dr. Puyear lived most of his adult life with Multiple Sclerosis, but didn't let his diagnosis define him. He remained actively engaged in his community and in helping others while volunteering for organizations related to matters that interested him, including North Dakota Assistive (Formerly IPAT).

He was adored by many, and his family loved him beyond measure. He was a long-time fan of the NDSU Bison football team and continued to follow the Herd even after relocating to Rhode Island. Those who knew him best will remember him for his wit and intellect, along with his good humor and enduring optimism. He loved a good joke, as his grandchildren will attest, and he took great joy in frightening his family with randomly placed fake (albeit very real looking) spiders and rodents, many of which made their way into Christmas presents from time to time.

In addition to his wife, he leaves his daughter Tami and two sons, as well as his sister Janet Deboo (Don) of Valier, Montana. He also leaves his loving grandchildren: Lance Olson and his wife, Kallista of Fargo North Dakota, and Samantha McCarthy, Esq. and her partner Jessie Jarvis, of Warwick, Rhode Island, as well as great grandchildren Tatum and Michael McCarthy, also of Rhode Island.

His funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NDSU Foundation directed to the College of Science and Mathematics marked "In Memory of Professor Emeritus Robert Puyear" [1241 N University Dr, Fargo, ND 58102], as a scholarship and endowment fund is being established in his memory and honor. [ya%]

To post a message of condolence and to view his tribute video, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made in his name to North Dakota State University.