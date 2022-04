Robert Lewis Rang

Robert Lewis Rang died peacefully at his residence in Missoula, Montana on 9-13-2021. He is survived by his wife Dorothy and three children, Robert, Christine and Robert (Butch). Four brothers – Darol, Craig, David and Jimmy. There are 7 surviving grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Services are pending following the current pandemic and the ashes will be interred at the veterans cemetery.