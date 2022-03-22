Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Lewis St. Clair
1955 - 2022
BORN
1955
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory
101 Sixth Avenue East
Polson, MT
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 2 2022
11:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
American Legion Post
Send Flowers

Robert Lewis St. Clair

Polson- Robert Lewis St. Clair, age 66, left us to go to his heavenly home on Saturday, March 19, 2022 after a courageous fight with cancer. He was at home surrounded by loved ones. Rob was born December 4, 1955.

Rob is survived by his wife Lisa, parents Robert and Betty, sisters Linda and Rita, brother Larry, children Stephanie, Alesha, and Layne, and grandchildren Keanen, Xavier, Caitlyn, Logen, and Braelyn. He is preceded in death by his son, Ty.

Rob lived his life to the fullest. He led the development of the Wild Bill ORV Trails in Lakeside. He traveled extensively to compete in 4-wheel drive competitions and was president of both the Montana 4X4 Association and the United Four-Wheel Drive Association. He owned St. Clair's 4 X Plus in Polson where he was well respected. His talents extended to his hobbies, building his funny car, Wild Thing, and Chevy Nova, Grandpa's Toy, even winning the Flathead Challenge Championship in 2015. In addition, he served for over 10 years as president of the Polson Shooters Association where he was also one of the primary firearms instructors. Rob was someone that could always be counted on to lend a hand, but most of all, he was a loving husband, father, son, and friend.

A celebration of life will be held on April 2, 2022 from 11-4 at the American Legion Post at 105 3rd Avenue East, Polson, MT 59860. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.

Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.


Published by Missoulian on Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
American Legion Post
105 3rd Avenue East, Polson, MT
Funeral services provided by:
The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Rob will be missed. He was a good friend. We shared many campfires together and worked on many rigs together.
Ted & Betty Riebe, Rae McKay, Larry DeMott
Friend
March 22, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results