Polson- Robert Lewis St. Clair, age 66, left us to go to his heavenly home on Saturday, March 19, 2022 after a courageous fight with cancer. He was at home surrounded by loved ones. Rob was born December 4, 1955.

Rob is survived by his wife Lisa, parents Robert and Betty, sisters Linda and Rita, brother Larry, children Stephanie, Alesha, and Layne, and grandchildren Keanen, Xavier, Caitlyn, Logen, and Braelyn. He is preceded in death by his son, Ty.

Rob lived his life to the fullest. He led the development of the Wild Bill ORV Trails in Lakeside. He traveled extensively to compete in 4-wheel drive competitions and was president of both the Montana 4X4 Association and the United Four-Wheel Drive Association. He owned St. Clair's 4 X Plus in Polson where he was well respected. His talents extended to his hobbies, building his funny car, Wild Thing, and Chevy Nova, Grandpa's Toy, even winning the Flathead Challenge Championship in 2015. In addition, he served for over 10 years as president of the Polson Shooters Association where he was also one of the primary firearms instructors. Rob was someone that could always be counted on to lend a hand, but most of all, he was a loving husband, father, son, and friend.

A celebration of life will be held on April 2, 2022 from 11-4 at the American Legion Post at 105 3rd Avenue East, Polson, MT 59860. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.

Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.