Roberta Jean Nagy Hintz

Roberta Jean Nagy Hintz, 64, of Clinton, MT passed away on Sunday, December 12th, 2021 at her home of natural causes.

She was born on November 4, 1957 in Salinas, CA to Robert and Betty Springer. As a young girl she loved going fishing with her dad at the ocean. In 1970, the family moved to Frenchtown, MT where her mother was originally from. In high school, she participated in the pep club, chorus, cheerleading and was Student Council Vice President and on the Honor Roll her senior year. She also worked hard at Muralt's Truck Stop all through high school. Soon after graduating in 1975, she married Larry LaCasse and had two children, Nicholas and Jamie.

Opening a new chapter in her life, she married Scott Hintz in the summer of 1989. They enjoyed Jeep racing, camping and hanging out with friends and family. Roberta worked at Watkins Shepard for many years and built several long-lasting relationships. She also delved into real estate, but the time spent building and managing Rides Transports with her husband as well as the help of Ron, Shaun and Bart was the highlight of her life.

In later years, she relished spending time with her grandchildren, nieces, nephews and dogs. She took pride in her yard and garden and loved crocheting blankets for newborn babies. She made the best potato salad and was always there to lend a helping hand.

She is preceded in death by her father Robert Springer, husband Scott Hintz, her infant brother and sister Bertha.

She is survived by her mother Betty Springer, Missoula; brother, Robert M. Springer II, Washington; sisters Karen and Sharon, Washington; children Nicholas (Natasha) LaCasse, Turah, Jamie (Jeremy) LaCasse, East Missoula; grandchildren Taytem Nault, Brynn LaCasse and Zane Lanktree; niece Roberta Cook and family, Seattle; and numerous beloved cousins, nieces and nephews of the Nagy, Springer and Hintz families.

Services will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11am with a reception to follow at the Salvation Army located at 355 S Russell Street. Memorials can be sent to the Humane Society or the Salvation Army.