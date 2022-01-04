Menu
Rocque Patrick Couvillion
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021

Rocque Patrick Couvillion

Rocque Patrick Couvillion 69 of Florence passed away Tuesday Dec. 21st. Rocque was born February 3rd, 1952 in Missoula Montana, Rocque was the oldest of two children. He and his Family settled in Libby Mt. where he met the love of his life Nancy and ended up moving to the bitterroot valley where they made their permanent home in Florence Mt. and had two daughters.

Rocque enjoyed camping, hunting, archery and all the things the beautiful outdoors had to offer. He had many careers throughout his life but the most enjoyed career was logging. It gave him that Opportunity to be in the mountains where he loved to be. When the logging industry took a turn. He then focused his sights on OTR trucking where he remained for 30 plus years. He took pride in his driving career, where in 2014 received his 2 million mile reward for safe driving and was well On his way to his 3 million mile mark before his passing.

Rocque always came up with wild and crazy ideas and inventions while his many miles spent out on the road {and he had a lot of them}. Rocque enjoyed his time at home on his 10 acre piece of heaven with his family, his fur babies and his Friends and would often enjoy just a simple day at home with BBQ, beers and bonfire. He was a very hard working creative man with a boisterous laugh a witty Sense of humor and a huge heart, he will be deeply missed.

Rocque was proceeded in death by his love Nancy Lorraine Couvillion. His parents Duane Patrick Couvillion and Roberta Louise Williams.

Rocque is survived by his two daughters Leanah Louise Couvillion of Florence, Michelle Lorraine Couvillion of Lolo, granddaughter Breanah Rae Couvillion and great granddaughter Makenna Lorraine Mann of Lolo. Grandson Coy Anthony Whyte { Kendra Whyte} of Corvallis, one brother Craig Couvillion of Libby and numerous nieces and nephews. A private memorial will take place at a later date.


Published by Missoulian on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Roque was my 1st cousin on my mother's side. My family and I made an almost every year trip to visit his grandmother in Missoula which also included a visit with Roque, his brother Craig and their parents, my uncle and aunt. I cherish those memories. Roque will be truly missed by me and my family.
Scott Sears
Family
March 26, 2022
Rest in peace Rocque. Hug my sister when you see her.
Dave & Tammie Edgerton
Family
January 5, 2022
We will always love and miss you.
Megan,Dan and Stephanie Callaghan
Friend
January 4, 2022
So very sorry to hear about your dad. He was a great man who always had a great laugh. Now he can be with your mom.
Diane Nolen
January 4, 2022
So sad to hear of this. He was a great friend. He will be missed
Jerry Evans
Friend
January 4, 2022
