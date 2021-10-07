Roger Axel Bak

Roger Axel Bak, 89, of St. Regis, MT passed away Sept. 24th, 2021. Roger was born Aug. 4th, 1932 in Viborg, SD to Clarence and Elnora Johanna Marie (Johansen) Bak.

Roger enlisted in the Navy and served in the Korean War. He was Honorably Discharged as a Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer Second Class. He initially began college as Pre Med then switched to Education in which he received a Master's Degree.

Roger married the love of his life Beverly Ann Stentz Aug. 10th, 1961. During their 60 years of marriage they spent 40 of those years living in St. Regis where they were the happiest among friends of the community.

Roger pursued a career in education initially as a teacher and soon became a school administrator as principle and superintendent in multiple locations throughout Montana and Alaska.

Roger was a member of the St. Regis American Legion post No. 55 and the Missoula Fraternal Order of Eagles post No. 32.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mavis Bak and brother Glendow Bak. He is survived by his wife Beverly, son Shane & his wife Paula, and grandchildren Cassandra and Justin.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date with time & place to be determined.