Ronald K. "Ronnie" Hasley

Polson - Ronald K. "Ronnie" Hasley, Bishop Emeritus, 86, of Polson MT, passed away March 17, 2022 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson, Montana. He was born October 25, 1935 in Butte, MT the son of Edward and Theona (Nygren) Hasley.

Ronnie married Eleanore "Ellie" B. Sampson in Polson on June 10, 1956.

Football was an important part of his young life, playing at Polson High School as well as at Pacific Lutheran University and remained an important part of his life. In his final years, he treasured sitting in the bleachers watching his beloved Polson Pirates with his classmates.

His college education includes Bachelor, Pacific Lutheran University, 1957; Master of Divinity, Augustana Theological Seminary, 1961; Doctor of Divinity, Carthage College, Kenosha, Wisconsin, 1990 and Doctor of Humane Letters, Augustana College, 1991.

As a young man Ronald received his calling to serve the Lord. He was ordained at the Augustana National Church Convention in Seattle, WA in 1961 and served as Pastor, St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada; Chaplain's Research at Emanuel Hospital in Portland, Oregon; Director of Pastoral Care at Lutheran Hospital, Moline, Illinois. He then served as Bishop of the Northern Illinois Synod from 1987 – 1998. Upon his retirement, Ronnie and Ellie enjoyed spending summers at the cabin overlooking Flathead Lake.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Eleanore Hasley, his daughter, Christine Nakonechny and his sisters-in-law, Bernice Espeland, Gayleene Edison, and Carol Sherick.

He is survived by his sister, Theona (William) Waxbom of New Holland, PA; son Russell (Dawn) Hasley of Round Lake Beach, IL; grandchildren, Matthew and Risa Nakonechny; Aaron and Shawn Hasley; great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Bella-Marie, Rhetoric and Luke Hasley and several nieces.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 409 4th Ave East, Polson, MT with the Reverend Melanie Martin-Dent officiating followed by a reception held at the church. A private burial ceremony for both Ronnie and Ellie will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Polson, MT. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.

Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.