Ronald James (Ron) Salesky

Ronald James (Ron) Salesky, 76, a resident of Missoula, MT died at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT of cancer, The Emperor of All Maladies. Ron was born in Wilkinsburg, PA (a tad east of Pittsburgh) to William and Agnes (Oravecz) Salesky on February 23, 1946. In his high school class of '64 Ron was an honor student and a basketball star. Playing basketball was a lifelong love and obsession, but being an engineering major at Penn State required full attention. Ron graduated with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering in 1968 and accepted a position in Miami with Florida Power and Light.

Before beginning his career, however, he attended Army basic training, then moved home to let his hair grow back before making his permanent move to Miami, where he became the armorer for his National Guard unit and an engineer-in-training with Florida Power and Light. During his 33-year career with FPL Ron rose in management, working in nearly all regions of burgeoning Miami-Dade County and retiring in 2001 as the Central Dade Area Manager with responsibility for the City of Miami, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, and Coconut Grove.

In addition to his engineering degree, Ron earned an MBA and MPA at "his UM," the University of Miami. Ron had season tickets for the Miami Dolphins and the Miami Hurricanes while remaining a diehard Steelers fan and a Nittany Lions fan. His two college teams faced off for the national championship in the 1987 Fiesta Bowl in Tempe, AZ. When people asked who he was rooting for, Ron always answered, "I can't lose!" He and his wife flew to the game on a UM chartered flight. Needless to say the bus back to the hotel was dead quiet, but next to his wife, Ron was hiding behind his program whispering, "We're Number One, We're Number One!" He was sorry they hadn't driven their rental car, so they could join the celebration in the streets for the Nittany Lions' 14-10 victory over #1 ranked Hurricanes.

Ron married Great Falls, MT native Phyllis Surface on January 13, 1973 in Miami, thus celebrating their 49th anniversary a month before his death. They actually spent 52 years together since they met during Phyllis's first year teaching in Miami just after her spring break. They spent their lives working hard, loving their careers, traveling the US and the world, hiking avidly, and visiting friends and family. Favorite hikes in Italy were Tuscany one summer and the Dolomites the next. In Scotland they hiked so high they could see the top of jets flying through the glens below. Hiking throughout the US and Canada, touring Egypt, Kenya, England, Ireland, Switzerland, Greece, and Mexico led to friendships and great memories.

After retiring in '01 Ron and Phyllis moved to a big house in the woods on the outskirts of Missoula where they hosted countless guests. Ron christened their home "Loving S's Lodge" and had a sign made saying just that. Ron said he watched his 9 nieces and nephews grow up only on visits, but he wanted to be a "present" uncle for the 17 great-nieces and great-nephews in Montana as well as the 3 in Pennsylvania. He had a blast with the youngsters on birthday outings, bicycle rides, and family gatherings of all kinds. He had a huge loving heart and had so many friends. Many of Ron's new Montana friends included college students who became part of the family. Ron was honored last summer to officiate at the wedding of one such young man.

Ron played basketball throughout his younger years and eventually took up handball as well. Sports were always an essential part of Ron's life and his quest for fitness. Even during his cancer fight Ron amazed everyone with his exercise routine which included morning and evening weights, pushups, and stretches as well as a walk of 2-4 miles every day. Golf became Ron's retirement passion, and last summer he was a familiar sight as he rode his Finn cycle to the golf course several times a week to play 18 holes. He might have been limping from the metastasized cancer in his bones, but he was determined to golf 18 holes!

Ron was an Elder in the First Presbyterian Church, sharing his vast business experience in service of the church, serving at various times as the business manager and as the head of the resource committee. His faith was a very important part of his life.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents William and Agnes Salesky, and his in-laws Don and Ruth Surface. Ron and Don, with only 19 years age difference, were good friends and adventure buddies biking around Miami, snorkeling in the Bahamas, and hiking in Glacier National Park.

In addition to his wife Phyllis, Ron is survived by his brother Bill (Laraine) Salesky, Pittsburgh; sister Janice (Ken) Radford, Gambrills, MD; nephews Bill Salesky, Alexandria, VA; Eric (Beth) Salesky, Pittsburgh, PA. His other survivors are sisters-in-law Marcia (Russell), Belt, MT; Gail (Mike) Weitz, White Sulphur Springs, MT; nieces Kyla (Stuart) Anderson, Great Falls; Kori (Kurt) Depner, Great Falls; Kelly (Rich) Anderson and Erica (Robert) Desens both of White Sulphur Springs, MT; Alicia Weitz, Denver, CO; nephews Ryan (Brandy) Bowman, Belt, MT; and Daryl Weitz, Salt Lake City, UT, and 20 great-nieces and nephews!

Ron was grateful for the incomparable kindness and compassion shown by his oncologist Dr. Sarah Scott, as well as the nursing and support staff at the Cancer Center at Providence St. Pat's. His last 10 days Ron had round-the-clock, devoted care from the staff at Peace Hospice, a residential hospice.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place later. Further information can be found at SchniderFuneralHome.com. Because of Ron's devotion to youngsters, please make donations in his name to any nonprofit that benefits children - medical, food, books, experiences or adventures, etc.

Ron's favorite lyrics were from Louis Armstrong: "What a wonderful world. Oh, yeah!"