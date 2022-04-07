Rosanna "Rosie" Longacre

Rosanna "Rosie" Longacre departed this world late on Saturday April 2, 2022 in her home following a long battle with congestive heart failure.

She was born in Crates, PA September 2, 1930 to Margaret and Joseph Reinsel. She and her five siblings grew up in Brookville, PA through the Great Depression and World War II, during which she held the rank of Corporal in the Junior Commandos. She became a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA, then moved to Washington, DC during the Korean War to work at Walter Reed Hospital, where she met her husband D.W. "Bill" Longacre - whom she once stated was her second-favorite patient. As newlyweds they moved to California, where she and Bill conceived seven children atop the San Andreas Fault.

In 1969, she moved with her husband and her children to the place she called home, Arlee.

She never shirked the work that needed to be done. She worked at St. Ignatius Hospital, was the first woman elected to the Arlee School Board, kept bees, pulled calves, gardened, taught herself small appliance repair, and for years, held the distinction of being the only Class C School Nurse where she became a notorious enforcer of playground rules, employing the infamous Wall punishment.

For years, she taught her mother's rug-making technique to her dear friends and at the Western MT and Spokane Interstate Fairs. Creating together with her friends an indomitable dynasty of Best In Shows at the fairs.

She raised a clutch of kids who paint, weld, make frames, write poems, sculpt, draw, hack electronics, and to her chagrin, ride bicycles. She loved her children but was emphatically skeptical of their claims of fishing skill.

She believed in the traditions of family and in nurturing her friends, whom she defended and supported wholeheartedly. You know who you are, our mom was your Mom.

Rosie was preceded in death by her parents Margaret and Joseph; her husband Bill; sister Janie Benigni and her husband Joe; brother Buzz Reinsel and his wife Gladys; sister Ramona Beatty and her husband Bud; her grandchild Trish Loehr; and great-niece and great nephew Katie Mohney and Joel Nairn.

Rosie is survived by her sister Margie Nairn, brother Steve Reinsel and his wife Deb, her seven children: Cate Longacre and husband Jim Freeling; Linda Longacre; Steven Longacre and wife Ali; Tracy Westphal and husband Kyle; Julia Longacre; Barney Longacre and wife Judy; and Bart Longacre and spouse Jenny Nagaoka. Her long-time friends Sharon Stevens of Arlee and Babo Carr of Indian Springs, Nevada.

She is survived by her grandchildren and great grandchildren who were the source of her power: Marcie Matt, Jean L. Matt and children, Chloe, Emily, Sophie and Audrey; Sarah and Myron Sorenson Jr, and children, Myron III, Karli Doerr, and Caleb; Laura and Justin Curtiss and children, Carter, Jackson, and Bode; Joe Lumpry and Madeleen Williams, and child Tanner; Jack Westphal; Cole Longacre; Billy Aloysius and Adrienne Welch, and children Carter and Gavin.

Her living family also includes numerous nieces and nephews including the Benigni, Reinsel, Beatty and Nairn families.

By Rosie's request, a Rosary will begin at 7 PM at the Arlee Community Center, and the rosary will be followed immediately by memory sharing and refreshments and desserts. We invite Rosie's friends to bring memories, mementoes, photographs, and words.

7PM Friday April 8th at the Arlee Community Center, 34086 Pow Wow Rd, Arlee, MT 59821.

In lieu of flowers we suggest donations to the Arlee Public School Library, 72220 Fyant Street, Arlee MT 59821, make checks payable to Arlee School District and add a memo to apply to the Library Fund, alternately donate in her memory to a charity you choose.

Many thanks to Partners in Home Care Hospice for their support and kindness.