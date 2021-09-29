Rose Mary (Neel) Vernon

Stevensville - Rose Mary (Neel) Vernon, "Mom" to us, was born to John and Elizabeth (Turnbow) Neel September 25, 1928. She passed peacefully, Sunday, September 26, 2021 at her home in Stevensville.

She grew up in Kamas, UT and graduated in 1946 from South Summit High School. She met Bob Vernon and they married March 15, 1947 in Elko, NV. They had 2 children, Carol Ann and Arnold. They lived in Rockport, UT until 1954 when they moved to the Bitterroot Valley where she has resided since.

Mom had various jobs over the years, Stevensville Creamery, dental office receptionist, nurse's aide at St. Patrick Hospital and her final employment at K-Mart for 22 years.

She loved to quilt, camp, fish, play cards, bowl, go for rides, but most of all, being with her family.

She was preceded in death by her sweetheart, Bob 2 sisters, 5 brothers and her parents.

She is survived by her children, Carol Ann and Jim Zeiler and Arnold and Vickie Vernon; 5 grandkids, Christie (Shawn) Tennant, Becki (Ron) Lords, Rod (Kari) Zeiler, Robbie Vernon and Twanya (Joel) Farnsworth; 13 great-grandkids, Bailey (Alex) Palmer, Garret (Lacey) Tennant, Lindsay Tennant, Dillon (Savanah) Tennant, Josh (Ally) Lords, Austin (Keely) Lords, Christopher Lords, Haley Lords, Hadli Lords, Katie Rose an Annabelle Vernon; 5 great-great-grandkids, Madison, Jace and Natalie Palmer, Laynie and Lexi Tennant; a brother, Ron (Deanne) Neel; sister-in-law, Bobbi Neel; many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Victor Cemetery. There will be no viewing. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.