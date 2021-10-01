Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rose Mary Vernon
FUNERAL HOME
Whitesitt Funeral Home
314 Church St
Stevensville, MT

Rose Mary (Neel) Vernon

Stevensville - Rose Mary (Neel) Vernon, "Mom" to us, was born to John and Elizabeth (Turnbow) Neel September 25, 1928. She passed peacefully, Sunday, September 26, 2021 at her home in Stevensville.

She grew up in Kamas, UT and graduated in 1946 from South Summit High School. She met Bob Vernon and they married March 15, 1947 in Elko, NV. They had 2 children, Carol Ann and Arnold. They lived in Rockport, UT until 1954 when they moved to the Bitterroot Valley where she has resided since.

Mom had various jobs over the years, Stevensville Creamery, dental office receptionist, nurse's aide at St. Patrick Hospital and her final employment at K-Mart for 22 years.

She loved to quilt, camp, fish, play cards, bowl, go for rides, but most of all, being with her family.

She was preceded in death by her sweetheart, Bob 2 sisters, 5 brothers and her parents.

She is survived by her children, Carol Ann and Jim Zeiler and Arnold and Vickie Vernon; 5 grandkids, Christie (Shawn) Tennant, Becki (Ron) Lords, Rod (Kari) Zeiler, Robbie Vernon and Twanya (Joel) Farnsworth; 15 great-grandkids, Bailey (Alex) Palmer, Garret (Lacey) Tennant, Lindsay Tennant, Dillon (Savanah) Tennant, Josh (Ally) Lords, Austin (Keely) Lords, Christopher Lords, Haley Lords, Hadli Lords, Mya and Risa Zeiler, Katie Rose an Annabelle Vernon; 5 great-great-grandkids, Madison, Jace and Natalie Palmer, Laynie and Lexi Tennant; a brother, Ron (Deanne) Neel; sister-in-law, Bobbi Neel; many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Victor Cemetery. There will be no viewing. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.


Published by Missoulian on Oct. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Victor Cemetery
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Whitesitt Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitesitt Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
She used to be my landlord in 1989 I first met her and her husband in victor then as gain in 1989 she was a real sweetheart and awesome lady. My condolences and sympathy to the familyshe will be sorely missed
Jeanne Kerr reifer
Friend
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results