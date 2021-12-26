Roxie Lee Blinco (Hoyt)

January 4th, 1941 – December 6th, 2021

Foxy Roxie, AKA Mom, went HOME unexpectedly due to pneumonitis. Mom was blessed with a double dose of personality. She loved life, enjoyed dancing, painting, garage sales, and getting into mischief. Mom was born and raised in Browning. She was one of eight children she left Browning in 1966 with three beautiful children of her own. After a short stay in California and Texas, Mom settled in Billings with her now four children, where she met the love of her life Vern Blinco. They spent 25 years working hard to raise the kids, built an amazing business (A-1 Vern's Plumbing and Heating). Our dad unexpectedly passed away on June 4th, 2015. They were proud members of the Billings Optimus Club, joining in 1987. Mom served as club president in 1990 and as LT Governor for Zone 4 1995 – 1996. They also enjoyed square dancing, cruising, snowmobiling, and playing cards. Mom was known as being tough as boot leather and was known to take on grown men at leg wrestling even in her late 70's and win! Fashion shows with hats always brought her joy. Mom was known to step over a dollar to save a dime, but she was very generous when it came to charity. Over the years she has adopted families, donated cars, volunteered at St. Vincent's hospital, dedicated member of Unity Church; in her later years, you could find her randomly handing out money to people in need, holidays were a time of giving.

Mom was preceded in death by: her Son Gerald Morris, Mother Lillian Hoyt, Father Bish Hoyt, Brothers: Rex, Kay, Jim, Alex, Sisters: Rita Flamand & Rose Roy, Her best friend and ex-husband Vern Blinco. Mom leaves behind her Brother Delbert Hoyt, Her Daughters Ginger Morris & Robin Hatfield (husband Jason), Son George (Tiger) Morris (wife Vickie), Grandchildren: Gentry, Haley, Jeffry, Taylor, & Ryan. Great Grandchildren: Lily, Kaleo, Tallow & numerous nieces and nephews.

We will be having a Celebration of Life on August 18th-21st, 2022. Saturday the 20th, 2 pm – 7 pm at the Hoyt cabin for remembrance sharing. (Saint Mary's Lake Glacier.)