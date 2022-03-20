Roy Joseph Kuntz

Florence - Tuesday March 8th, a precious soul was given wings to soar high and handsome, reuniting with ancestors gone before. No pain, no stress in his journey today, only his earthly family is feeling the absence of a man we were honored to know. The fullness of his company was a greater blessing to many than the hollowness we experience now. Remember all the gifts he shared and never let them go.

Roy Joseph Kuntz was born March 10th, 1936, in Moiese, Montana to Christian A. Kuntz and Anna (Gress) Kuntz. He passed on March 8, 2022, from a stroke, 2 days before his 86th birthday.

Services will be held April 2nd at Bread and Roses Event Center, 5529 Old Us 93, Florence, Montana at 1:00 PM. Graveside service will follow for family and close friends at Victor Cemetery, Victor, Montana. Please bring your special Roy story (or several) to share with everyone.

Whitesitt Funeral Home of Stevensville is in charge of arrangements and a full obituary can be read at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.