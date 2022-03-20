Menu
Roy Joseph Kuntz
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Whitesitt Funeral Home
314 Church St
Stevensville, MT
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 2 2022
1:00p.m.
Bread and Roses Event Center
Roy Joseph Kuntz

Florence - Tuesday March 8th, a precious soul was given wings to soar high and handsome, reuniting with ancestors gone before. No pain, no stress in his journey today, only his earthly family is feeling the absence of a man we were honored to know. The fullness of his company was a greater blessing to many than the hollowness we experience now. Remember all the gifts he shared and never let them go.

Roy Joseph Kuntz was born March 10th, 1936, in Moiese, Montana to Christian A. Kuntz and Anna (Gress) Kuntz. He passed on March 8, 2022, from a stroke, 2 days before his 86th birthday.

Services will be held April 2nd at Bread and Roses Event Center, 5529 Old Us 93, Florence, Montana at 1:00 PM. Graveside service will follow for family and close friends at Victor Cemetery, Victor, Montana. Please bring your special Roy story (or several) to share with everyone.

Whitesitt Funeral Home of Stevensville is in charge of arrangements and a full obituary can be read at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.

Published by Missoulian on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
So sorry to hear of Roy's passing. Sending my sincerest condolences.
bev hill (Linsebigler)
Other
March 22, 2022
So sorry for your loss Michelle. The world lost another good one. I imagine he and dad are having a good time reminiscing.
Stacey Woodcock
Family
March 22, 2022
We share the gratitude of knowing and enjoying Roy. Such a kind, LARGE personality with twinkely eyes.
Betty Cole chenette
March 22, 2022
Rest in peace Uncle Chub. Say hi to the rest of the family up there. Love you
Shelley Mills
Family
March 20, 2022
My uncle Chub will be missed by my family. He was a very special uncle to us. Love you and now you can rest in peace
Glenda Hunter
Family
March 20, 2022
RIP, prayers for the family.
kay baltz
March 20, 2022
