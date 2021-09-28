Menu
Russell Anthony Catalano
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitesitt Funeral Home
314 Church St
Stevensville, MT

Russell Anthony Catalano

Missoula - Russell Anthony Catalano passed away on September 25, 2021 at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula, Montana.

Russ was born on July 13, 1966 in Chicago, Illinois and was later adopted by his parents, Philip and JoAnn Catalano, both deceased. Russ has two children, Maranda Kae and Philip Russell of Peyton, Utah both of whom survive.

He was an excellent house painter and it was his dream to own his own painting business.

Russ is survived by his children, grandson Kyden Catalano, one brother Thomas (Kelly), 3 nephews, Kameran (Emily) Catalano, Jeremy (Kasi) Sullivan and Nick (Sammi) Sullivan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew Matthew Heiland.

He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 4:00 PM at St. Mary's Mission Parrish Cemetery in Stevensville, Montana. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.whitesitt funeralhome.com.


Published by Missoulian on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
St. Mary's Mission Parrish Cemetery
Stevensville, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Whitesitt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will make some flowers up later and pay my respects at a later date due to the fact I cannot attend the service today, my sympathies and condolences to the family
Jeanne Kerr reifer
Friend
September 28, 2021
Me and my brother Sean both knew Russell at a young age, my condolences and sympathy go out to the family
sincerely Jeanne Kerr Reifer
Friend
September 28, 2021
