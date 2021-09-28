Russell Anthony Catalano

Missoula - Russell Anthony Catalano passed away on September 25, 2021 at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula, Montana.

Russ was born on July 13, 1966 in Chicago, Illinois and was later adopted by his parents, Philip and JoAnn Catalano, both deceased. Russ has two children, Maranda Kae and Philip Russell of Peyton, Utah both of whom survive.

He was an excellent house painter and it was his dream to own his own painting business.

Russ is survived by his children, grandson Kyden Catalano, one brother Thomas (Kelly), 3 nephews, Kameran (Emily) Catalano, Jeremy (Kasi) Sullivan and Nick (Sammi) Sullivan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew Matthew Heiland.

He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 4:00 PM at St. Mary's Mission Parrish Cemetery in Stevensville, Montana. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.whitesitt funeralhome.com.