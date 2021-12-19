Ruth Susanne (Sue) Pyron

Ruth Susanne (Sue) Pyron, 85, of Florence, MT passed away from cancer on November 29, 2021 surrounded by family.

God blessed Susanna's life as she served God in her vocations at home, church, work and in the community.

Susanna was born June 29, 1936 to Ruth (nee Nelson) and Buck Taylor in Monterey Park, CA. She was the oldest of four children, followed by Carol, Tom, and Bill. She had many fond memories of her childhood and often told her children stories about her life growing up in the 'golden age' of Southern California. We cherished hearing about her time spent romping through orange groves, diving for abalone, and taking care of her siblings.

In 1954 Sue graduated from Whittier High School and married Stan Pyron on June 27, 1958.

Sue and Stan traveled to Europe, Mexico, and around the US in his pursuit of skiing, architecture, and general adventure. They started up a cattle ranch in Idaho and kept over 400 head for several years before moving back to southern California in 1968 to help Stan's parents (Harold and Ferne) with their development business.

She had the first of her three children, Maia, while working the ranch in Idaho. David and Lisa soon followed. She loved being a mom and homemaker and was heavily involved with various groups - she was a den mother in girl scouts, a political organizer, and helped run the busy Pyron household. She had an infectious gusto for life, and was known to friends and family alike as always being kind, generous, a great teacher, and ready with words of encouragement.

In 1985, the family moved to Florence, MT and started building a ranch again - this time focused on forestry and land management. Sue enjoyed spending many hours tending to a large garden in the spring, summer and fall and saw her children graduate, in some cases get married and have kids, and became more active with the Ravalli GOP.

Stan passed in 2003; mom missed him dearly but as always stayed optimistic and continued to see the good in practically everything and everyone. Throughout life, she never gave up the pursuit of knowledge and kept practicing Latin, attended classes in liberal arts, economics and politics, and studied the U.S Constitution, often through courses offered by Hillsdale College online. She fully believed in Hillsdale's motto of celebrating the Good, the True and the Beautiful.

She was preceded in death by her husband Stan, her daughter-in-law Christy, and her nephew Greg. Sue is survived by her three children, Maia, David (grandsons Evan and Oliver), and Lisa; sister Carol and brother-in-law Tom (nieces Lynn and Anne and their children), brother Tom and sister-in-law Adela, and brother Bill and sister-in-law Billie (nephews Andrew, Matt, and Brad and their children).

We are grateful for her care team over the years: Dr. Siobhan Lynch, Dr. Liz Suh, Dr. Zehnpfennig, her other doctors and nurses, and the staff at the Montana Cancer Center.

Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord. The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away. Blessed be the name of the Lord.

Her funeral service will take place at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Stevensville (184 Pine Hollow Rd., Stevensville, MT 59870) on Tuesday, December 21 at 3pm. A memorial celebration of Sue's life will take place in the summer of 2022.