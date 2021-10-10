Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ryan Robert Surmi
FUNERAL HOME
Garden City Funeral Home - Missoula
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT

Ryan Robert Surmi

Ryan Robert Surmi, 43, of Missoula, passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital after a tough fight with COVID-19.

He was born on May 7, 1978, in Great Falls, to Robert and Colleen Surmi. Ryan graduated high school from Loyola Sacred Heart, class of 1996, and was currently attending the University of Montana majoring in Information Technology. Ryan had a great love for music, his favorites include 80's hair bands, Poison and Aerosmith, but had great appreciation for all genres. He shared his love for music with his family and friends as a DJ for weddings/events, the Missoula Paddleheads/Osprey, and his favorite local bar, The Bodega. He was also a big sports fan, always rooting for the Yankees, Notre Dame, and the Chicago Bears. When he was 20 years old he won the Men's Montana State Bowling Championship with a 298 single game and 855 series.

Ryan was a true family man. He was loyal, hardworking, kind, and tough as nails.

His death is preceded by his uncle Tom Surmi, aunt Bernadette McCrea, grandparents Tony and Frances Surmi, and grandparents Ted and June McCrea. Survivors include his parents, Robert and Colleen Surmi, Missoula, brother Travis (Zoe) Surmi and their daughters, Elouise and Nico, Portland, OR, and his sister Erika (Ryan) Tracey, Missoula.

A celebration of life will be on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 11:00 am at Garden City Funeral Home with Fr. Tom Lankenau officiating. Reception to follow at Draught Works Brewery.


Published by Missoulian on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Garden City Funeral Home - Missoula
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Garden City Funeral Home - Missoula.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I was saddened to read of Ryan's passing. I feel I got to know a small part of him when I cared for him following his amputation. As the mother of a son, I can only imagine the void you feel. Thank you for sharing this fine young man with all of us.
Kimm Crouch
October 15, 2021
Our sincere condolences to Ryan´s family. We met him at the Montana Amputee and Limb Different Group. Ryan´s smile was always an inspiration. He will be missed.
Marion and Frank Rackley
Friend
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results