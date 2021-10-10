Ryan Robert Surmi

Ryan Robert Surmi, 43, of Missoula, passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital after a tough fight with COVID-19.

He was born on May 7, 1978, in Great Falls, to Robert and Colleen Surmi. Ryan graduated high school from Loyola Sacred Heart, class of 1996, and was currently attending the University of Montana majoring in Information Technology. Ryan had a great love for music, his favorites include 80's hair bands, Poison and Aerosmith, but had great appreciation for all genres. He shared his love for music with his family and friends as a DJ for weddings/events, the Missoula Paddleheads/Osprey, and his favorite local bar, The Bodega. He was also a big sports fan, always rooting for the Yankees, Notre Dame, and the Chicago Bears. When he was 20 years old he won the Men's Montana State Bowling Championship with a 298 single game and 855 series.

Ryan was a true family man. He was loyal, hardworking, kind, and tough as nails.

His death is preceded by his uncle Tom Surmi, aunt Bernadette McCrea, grandparents Tony and Frances Surmi, and grandparents Ted and June McCrea. Survivors include his parents, Robert and Colleen Surmi, Missoula, brother Travis (Zoe) Surmi and their daughters, Elouise and Nico, Portland, OR, and his sister Erika (Ryan) Tracey, Missoula.

A celebration of life will be on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 11:00 am at Garden City Funeral Home with Fr. Tom Lankenau officiating. Reception to follow at Draught Works Brewery.