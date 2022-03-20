Rylee James Styler

Rylee James was violently taken from us in the early morning of February 14, 2022.

Rylee spent the first half of his life in the 406, as such he developed a lifelong love for the outdoors, fishing, hunting, back country roads and bonfires. In the second half of Rylee's life he embraced life in the 913, where he learned family isn't always blood. Rylee had some fantastic people in his life that he considered his family, he will be forever missed. Anyone who met Rylee knew he had an infectious, goofy smile that lit up any room, day or night. After being the baby of the family to Sydney, Jason, and Nathan, he happily renounced that title to Lily, and Sadie. Rylee was the brother any of his siblings could count on to be there if needed, and was navigating through life to become the man Papa Tom and his Mommah would be proud of. Rylee will always be "Bubba" to his little sisters, and " Ry Guy" to many who loved him. This world will not be as bright without you in it.

Rylee is survived by his Mother (Teri Busse) , Siblings Sydney Schmeltz (Austin) ,Jason Duff, Nathan Duff, Lily Grace Busse, Sadie Lyn Busse. Uncles Travis Eggers (Rennae, Maddy) Zack Gardner (Fauna and Girls) Aunt Pam Nash (Shane and Girls) Great Aunt Bonnie Bray ( Gary and family) and his Biological Dad. Rylee has several other in-laws, out-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, too many to list, but you are all cherished memories. Rylee was preceded in death by several family members, the closest to him, his maternal grandparents (Dennis and Devera Eggers) Step-Dad Thomas A. Busse Jr (Papa Tom), and Uncle Gary Paul Styler.

In lieu of flowers, please enjoy some of Rylee's favorite things: Family, friends, Music and a bonfire.

Celebration of life in Missoula, Montana will be Sunday June 5th 2022

Bella Vista Pavilion at Ft. Missoula

Noon- 5pm