Shane Lynn McAdams
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021

Shane Lynn McAdams

Shane Lynn McAdams, 53, born in Missoula, MT on 10-24-67 to Jerry and Lynn McAdams, both deceased. Shane left this world on 6-22-21, way to soon. Shane was a great//amazing athlete, he liked to play baseball, fishing with his dad and family, and riding bikes with his daughters. Shane took pride in our business, being a roofer for over 30 years. He always worked hard and treated everyone with honesty, and gave so many discounts for people who couldn't afford repairs (literally). Shane leaves behind a wife, Miss Jake, and 2 daughters Jacoba and Tia McAdams, and 2 brothers Terry and Shaun McAdams, a sister Shannon Beach, with also lots of nieces and nephews. Shane will always be loved, remembered, and missed, not just by his family, but by all the children that called him DAD!

Shane's celebration of life will be held on 7/9/21 at 737 E. Front St., Missoula at 6 p.m.


Published by Missoulian on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
737 E. Front St.
Missoula, MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Debbie lorenzen
Other
July 1, 2021
Jennifer, Kailey Carlson
June 30, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. Jacoba, always remember, "Gramoo" loves you.
Connie McAdam
Friend
June 30, 2021
Dearest Shannon, we are so terribly sorry for your loss of Shane. Please know that you and your family will be in our prayers
George and Lorraine Martin
Friend
June 30, 2021
