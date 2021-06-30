Shane Lynn McAdams

Shane Lynn McAdams, 53, born in Missoula, MT on 10-24-67 to Jerry and Lynn McAdams, both deceased. Shane left this world on 6-22-21, way to soon. Shane was a great//amazing athlete, he liked to play baseball, fishing with his dad and family, and riding bikes with his daughters. Shane took pride in our business, being a roofer for over 30 years. He always worked hard and treated everyone with honesty, and gave so many discounts for people who couldn't afford repairs (literally). Shane leaves behind a wife, Miss Jake, and 2 daughters Jacoba and Tia McAdams, and 2 brothers Terry and Shaun McAdams, a sister Shannon Beach, with also lots of nieces and nephews. Shane will always be loved, remembered, and missed, not just by his family, but by all the children that called him DAD!

Shane's celebration of life will be held on 7/9/21 at 737 E. Front St., Missoula at 6 p.m.