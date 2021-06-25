Shannon Leah Pinkston

Shannon Leah Pinkston, 54, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on June 21, 2021, at home in Missoula. Daughter of Ray and Donna (Beule) Pinkston, Shannon was born December 6, 1966, in Akron, Ohio. She graduated from Tallmadge High School, continued her education at the College of Wooster, and ultimately obtained a Doctor of Philosophy (in Psychology) from the University of Montana.

Shannon spent four years as a dedicated member of the Hellgate Band Parents, and since 2013, actively served on the board of the Missoula International Friendship Program. In addition to her passion for hosting international students, she was a talented baker - and true to character, Shannon donated all proceeds from her baking business to charity.

Shannon had a passion for the outdoors, especially hiking and hunting morel mushrooms. She enjoyed running (all over Missoula) and competing in triathlons. Living a full and active life, Shannon was often working on a project or out in her garden.

Above all, Shannon was a devoted and caring mother to her son and daughter - attending their activities, spending summer days at the lake, traveling around the world, and providing a nurturing home. Parenting was her highest priority.

Shannon was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by all. She is survived by her children, Callan Ravesloot and Grace Ravesloot; mother, Donna Pinkston; brother, Matthew Pinkston; dog/running partner, Eddy; extended family; and, a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Pinkston.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Garden City Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center.