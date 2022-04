ShaVonne Anna Marie Whitworth

ShaVonne Anna Marie Whitworth, 30, passed away January 3rd at St. Patrick's Hospital. A rosary will be held on Thursday, January 7th at the Foster Funeral Chapel in St. Ignatius. Funeral services will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the Jocko Church with burial following in the Jocko Cemetery beside her father, Shawn Whitworth.