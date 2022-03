Shawn Wade Fryberger

Polson – Shawn Wade Fryberger, age 53, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

Memorial services for Shawn will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Pablo Nazarene Church.

Arrangements are under the care of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.